Nick Smisher, a former MLB player, and his daughters recently jammed to Ariana Grande's "7 Rings."

Swisher was an outfielder and first baseman for the Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.

Actress JoAnna Garcia and Nick Swisher got engaged in May 2010 and wed on Dec. 11, 2010. Garcia is well known for her appearances in several TV series, such as "Reba," "Privileged" and "Once Upon a Time." The couple's daughters are Emerson Jay Swisher (2013) and Sailor Stevie Swisher (2016).

Here are reactions to fans seeing Swisher and his daughters dance.e

Nick Swisher's career statistics

Nick Swisher played for the Cleveland Indians, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees. He was an All-Star in 2010 and helped the New York Yankees defeat the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2009 World Series.

Swisher, a powerful hitter with superb plate discipline, reached base on balls 75 times in a season seven times between 2005 and 2013 and hit at least 20 home runs in nine straight seasons.

Swisher played college baseball for the Ohio State Buckeyes before entering the professional ranks. Swisher signed a minor league contract on April 14, 2016, to join the Yankees again. They reassigned him to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in the Triple-A International League. Swisher played first base and batted .255 in 55 games with seven home runs and 25 RBIs.

Despite Mark Teixeira, Dustin Ackley and Chris Parmelee's injuries, the Yankees decided not to promote Swisher to the majors. Swisher chose to break his contract on July 2 to be with his family after the birth of his second daughter. On Feb. 17, 2017, he retired and joined Fox as an analyst.

