Fantasy Baseball 2025: 5 struggling players to buy-low on right now in leagues ft. Rafael Devers and Roki Sasaki

It has already been an exciting and frustrating fantasy baseball season. After a long offseason that saw a number of superstars switch teams, fantasy managers were excited to get the ball rolling and get into their drafts. Unfortunately for some managers, there are a number of highly-rated superstars who have failed to live up to their draft position so far.

That being said, it is a long season and it is still incredibly early to give up on a player. While that may be easy to say, some fantasy baseball managers are guided more by their emotions than their heads, so they could already be looking to move on from some underperforming stars. This is where an experienced manager can take advantage over their opponents.

Here's a closer look at 5 buy-low targets in fantasy baseball leagues right now

#1 - Rafael Devers

Rafael Devers' struggles have been well documented, which could benefit a fantasy baseball manager looking to trade for him at a bargain rate. In 27 at-bats this season, Devers has only recorded 3 hits while striking out a whopping 16 times. While Devers will still come with a sizable price tag, there's a chance that he could be available for players that were drafted later than the Red Sox star.

#2 - Willson Contreras

Willson Contreras has been one of the most consistent catchers of his generation, however the 32-year-old has looked like a shell of himself so far this year, recording a single hit in 2025. It's likely that he will bounceback, so it could be worth sending out feelers to Contreras' fantasy baseball owner.

#3 - Triston Casas

While Triston Casas' home run on Thursday night might cause his manager to be reluctant to move him, it could still be worth trying to acquire the first baseman before he really begins to heat up. Casas' trade value might not be super low but depending on the fantasy baseball manager, he could be available.

#4 - Roki Sasaki

Few players had the hype of Roki Sasaki coming into 2025. The Japanese phenom made the jump from NPB to MLB this offseason, joining the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. While the tools are there, fans have not be able to see it come together has Sasaki has only pitched a combined 4.2 innings in two starts. Sasaki has only allowed 3 runs but 9 walks in those starts.

#5 - Tanner Houck

The third Boston Red Sox player to appear on this list, Tanner Houck might be the easiest star to acquire on this list. Houck has struggled through his first two starts of the season, sitting with a 6.52 ERA and 1.765 WHIP over 9.2 innings of work. An All-Star last season, Houck has all of the tools to turn things around as the season rolls along, making him an ideal buy-low candidate in fantasy baseball.

