Fantasy Baseball Busts 2025: Top 5 second basemen who could fail to deliver this season ft. Luis Garcia and Xander Bogaerts

Nothing is worse than finishing your fantasy baseball draft only to discover that one of your prized picks turned out to be a bust. There are a number of different ways that players could be considered a fantasy baseball bust, from severe injuries that take them out for the season or the player failing dramatically to live up to their projections and expectations.

Ad

It may be difficult to spot a potential sleeper or bust when it comes to fantasy baseball, so managers will need to look for certain signs that could effect a players output. Is there internal competition that could put a cap on the amount of action they could see? Has the player been dealing with injury issues that could force them to miss time? These are some signs managers coud look for.

Ad

Trending

Here's a closer look at 5 second basemen who could be busts in fantasy baseball leagues

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia is coming off of the best season of his career with the Washington Nationals, posting new career-high numbers across the board. While he was a solid contributor in 2024, there is a chance that he could see them bounce back to normal this upcoming season. Plus, the fact that he saw limited action against lefties last season suggests that his at-bats could be limited.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 - Xander Bogaerts

Xander Bogaerts has been a solid name in fantasy baseball leagues for years now, however, given his declining production, he may simply be a name at this point. Boagerts has not hit over 20 home runs since 2021, hitting 11 last season, which was his lowest total since 2017 (shortened 2020 season not included). Bogaerts might be a low-end contributor across the board but a bust depending on the price.

#3 - Zack Gelof

Ad

While Zack Gelof is currently going on average just outside of the top 200, the Athletics infielder has failed to live up to the expectations that some had for him. The former second round pick can get behind a ball and send it over the fence, however his home runs might not be worth the trouble of the rest of his flaws. Gelof lead the AL with 188 strikeouts and could do it again this season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#4 - Luis Rengifo

Luis Rengifo saw dramatic shift in his game for the Los Angeles Angels, as the veteran utilityman saw a drop in his home run totals but an increase in his batting average and stolen bases. Thanks to his .300 batting average and 24 steals, Rengifo was a solid contributor in some difficult categories in 2024, however, if those totals drop and his lack of power continues, he could be a huge bust in leagues.

Ad

#5 - Bryson Stott

Former first-round pick Bryson Stott has been a decent source in multiple fantasy categories throughout his career, however, most of his value comes in stolen bases. According to Baseball Savant, Stott is in the bottom half of the league in terms of average exit velocity, hard-hit rate, and bat speed. Unless you are in dire need of steals, you can probably find a more productive hitter elsewhere.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback