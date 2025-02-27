Fantasy Baseball Sleepers 2025: Top 5 underrated second basemen to target this upcoming season ft. Jackson Holliday and Gleyber Torres

As any experienced manager knows, finding fantasy baseball sleepers can be a crucial part of a team's success during the season. While selecting top superstars at the beginning of the draft can help create a strong base for one's team, a quality sleeper pick later in the process can be a true game-changer.

When it comes to the second base position this season, the top-tier, five-category contributors are few and far between. Aside from a few top names, second base falls off relatively fast, making fantasy baseball sleepers essential. From category specialists to breakout candidates, there are several fantasy baseball sleepers who could make an impact this season.

Here's a closer look at 5 second base fantasy baseball sleepers entering the 2025 season

#1 - Jackson Holliday

Jackson Holliday is a curious case entering the 2025 season given his well-documented struggles during his rookie campaign. While he remains a young player with sky-high potential, his lack of production in 2024 could have some managers completely off his scent this year.

The Baltimore Orioles infielder has all of the tools to become a star in Major League Baseball, however, he needs to put it all together. He may fall far in drafts, which could pay off handsomely for the manager who takes a shot on a 21-year-old.

#2 - Gleyber Torres

Gleyber Torres might be a forgotten name for some managers, which makes him an ideal fantasy baseball sleeper. The former New York Yankees star joined the Detroit Tigers in free agency and should have a significant role with his new club. Despite his defensive struggles with the Yankees, Torres was still a solid contributor, hitting a combined 64 homers over the past 3 seasons.

#3 - Kristian Campbell

While there is an ongoing controversy at third base between Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman with the Boston Red Sox, Kristian Campbell might be the one most impacted by the situation. The young infielder has all of the tools to be a true breakout star, however, he just needs playing time. If he can see regular action, he could be a bargain fantasy baseball sleeper later in drafts.

#4 - Christopher Morel

It was a year to forget for Christopher Morel as the versatile slugger put together a number of career lows in several batting categories. That being said, Morel is only 25 years old and has the ability to crush home run after home run. After a full offseason with the Tampa Bay Rays, there is a chance that Morel could improve some of his weaknesses to reward managers who take a shot on him in drafts.

#5 - Jonathan India

Another player who could benefit from a change of scenery this season is Jonathan India. The veteran infielder was dealt to the Kansas City Royals this offseason and could benefit from batting in a lineup with Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez. India has been a solid contributor throughout his career and could see a bounceback to his early days with the Cincinnati Reds when he looked like a true star in the making.

