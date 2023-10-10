Michael Harris II is someone who's always known how to show his love for the city of Atlanta. This time, he took to Instagram to collaborate with $25,29,000,000 Delta Airlines to let anyone who's visiting Atlanta about the best spots to go to, and he did so with style.

The travel guide features spots that can help you have the perfect mini-getaway in Atlanta. From the freshest cuts to the freshest fits and even the freshest chicken wings, this Rookie of the Year 2022 has left us wanting to visit Atlanta soon.

The guide starts with the Atlanta Braves star's favorite spot to get a haircut. The Prime Time Barbershop in Atlanta has some of the most skilled hands in the city, and we get to see their art every time Michael Harris II gets a haircut.

Next up is the spot that has shown us how Harris oozes class and style when we see him suited up. The star gets his fits tailored from Bespokture. We've seen Michael Harris II flaunt most of them on his social media handles.

What's a travel guide with no good food spots? Fletcher's Bar and Grill is known for the amazing ambiance and food that they've provided over the years.

When Michael has a day off, he jumps to one of his favorite activities, which is heading over to the College Park Golf Course run by his uncle, King. He's always dreamed of owning his club someday with a golf course.

Michael Harris II in the 2023 MLB Playoffs

Imagine that in the ninth inning, there is a play that can make or break the game, and suddenly a ball sails past your head. Well, the star was in a similar position when he decided to change the tide during the Atlanta Braves' recent game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He pulled off an unthinkable play to help push the team to victory. In a post-game interview, Harris spoke about the moment.

“I threw it in as quick as I could."

The Atlanta Braves will face the Philadelphia Phillies again on October 12. It's going to be exciting to see who rises above and how Michael Harris II performs going forward for his team.