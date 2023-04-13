The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of MLB's biggest disappointments through the first two weeks of the season.

Expected by many to win the National League Central and be a strong postseason contender, the Cardinals are languishing in fourth place in the division with a 5-7 record heading into Thursday's home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Count former MLB general manager Steve Phillips as underwhelmed by the Cardinals.

"They're not going to win that division; the Brewers are a better team right now," the baseball analyst said.

St. Louis righted the ship somewhat by taking the last two games of its three-game series at the Colorado Rockies this past weekend. However, the Rockies are nearly universally predicted to finish at the bottom of the NL West.

Against two teams at the top of their divisions, the NL East's Atlanta Braves and Central's Milwaukee Brewers, the Cardinals went 1-5 as their hitting was largely nonexistent and their pitching was torched by opposing offenses.

Steve Phillips roasted St. Louis' starting staff during an interview on MLB Radio on Thursday:

"I'm concerned about the Cardinals ... because of their starting pitching. Their starting pitching is not good. They are burning out their bullpen."

After losing the series opener at Colorado to open the week, the St. Louis Cardinals' starting staff was sporting a 4.97 ERA. The team had dropped to 3-7 for the first time since 2017 and only the second time since 1997. Neither of those teams made the playoffs.

The way things stand, Phillips doesn't believe St. Louis will make the postseason this year either, saying:

"I think the Cardinals are in trouble."

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, whose hold on his job is becoming more tenous with every loss, has questioned his team's effort at multiple points early this season. He even benched outfielder Tyler O'Neil for a "lack of hustle" during the Brewers series, although the outfielder vehemently denied dogging it on the play in question.

St. Louis Cardinals beginning a six-game homestand

Willson Contreras is helped off the field by manager Oliver Marmol, right, of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals begin a six-game homestand Thursday with three games against the Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks. The two upstart squads each boast winning records, with the Diamondbacks leading the NL West. It will be a crucial six-game set for Marmol and the Cardinals in general.

