"I wish I could be in this lineup" - Former New York Mets Captain has high expectations for team in 2022

New York Mets fans have had few players capture their hearts this century as much as David Wright. The best third baseman in franchise history, Wright was the face of the New York Mets, virtually from the moment he broke into the big leagues. Wright holds countless records for the Mets including offensive wins above replacement (WAR), runs batted in (RBI), and runs created (RC). Wright was named to the National League All-Star team seven times, which is also a franchise record, and spent his entire career with the team where he had many ups and downs. Currently serving as an advisor to the New York Mets, the former captain of the team commented on the roster makeup to New York Post’s Mike Puma.

The New York Mets lineup may be the best roster the team has had this century

To earn such envy and longing from David Wright means the lineup is truly special, as Wright has been the focal point of some of the best lineups in franchise history. One year after Wright's arrival in the big leagues, the 2006 Mets had one of the most lethal lineups ever assembled. Wright was surrounded by future Hall of Famers like Carlos Beltran, as well as perennial All-Stars such as Jose Reyes, Carlos Delgado, Paul Loduca and Shawn Greene. The team went on to finish third in the National League when it came to runs scored and was supported by a pitching staff headlined by Hall of Famers Pedro Martinez and Tom Glavine. Unfortunately, their championship run was halted by the eventual World Series Champion St. Louis Cardinals, then led by Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright.

Nearly 10 years later, Wright’s Mets made it to the World Series in 2015. While the lineup featured All-Stars such as Curtis Granderson and Yoenis Cespedes to complement postseason legend Daniel Murphy and a budding rookie in Michael Conforto, it was the pitching staff that carried this squad. Led by a trio of Matt Harvey, Jacob DeGrom, and Noah “Thor” Syndergaard, the team went on a second half run that made them one of the hottest teams in baseball. They simply shut down opposing offenses. Although the team got closer, Wright would end up finishing his career without a World Series. The team fell to the Kansas City Royals.

Now, one week before Opening Day, David Wright expects this team to achieve what the two previous iterations couldn't. He believes the current roster, constructed of Home Run Derby Champion Pete Alonso, bonafide five-tool shortstop Francisco Lindor on offense, the very same Jacob DeGrom, and Max Scherzer can go where the franchise has gone only twice. Wright would give anything to be on the field, however he hopes he’ll watch the team succeed from the owner’s box this season.

SNY @SNYtv When speaking to the team, David Wright told the Mets he wished he could be in the lineup:



