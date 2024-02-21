Former WS MVP Jeremy Pena arrives in Astros camp sporting white hoodie and military green pants

The new baseball season is upon us, and Jeremy Pena of the Houston Astros has reported to spring training camp in style. The former World Series MVP arrived at the Palm Beach complex, home of the Astros spring training camp, wearing a white hoodie and military green pants.

Pena shared a story on Instagram about his arrival as he looks ahead to preparing for the 2024 season. In the background, he used Drake's "Views" musical in the story.

"Day 1," he wrote in the story.

Jeremy Pena arrives at West Palm Beach in style

Jeremy Pena has a new swing and batting stance for 2024

In an otherwise decent season, Jeremy Pena struggled in the second half of 2023. He could only clobber 10 home runs after July, including the postseason, and his groundball rate skyrocketed (from 50.4% to 58.5%) thereafter. His barrel rate also decreased to 1.8%, highlighting his hitting mechanic woes.

His new stance aims to limit his movement in the box and focus on driving the ball in the outfield. Astros manager Joe Espada took a liking to Pena's new swing, noting that he's generating more power and is efficient on the plate.

“He looks comfortable in the box. He looks athletic,” Astros manager Joe Espada said.

“I think he’s using the whole field, hitting the ball in the air more with power, and I really like where he’s at early in camp. It’s more efficient, and that’s exactly what he’s shown in the last couple of weeks (while working out prior to camp) in Houston.”

Pena also talked about his new stance and noted that his swing has improved.

“I felt like my swing decisions improved,” Pena said. “I felt more patient, seeing the ball a little better. Now it’s all kind of mixing it all together and then adding some things on top of that.”

“I’m starting the bat from a still position on my shoulder, but I’m still doing some kind of movement with the hands as I’m going,” Pena added. “I’m not completely getting rid of the wag, it’s just kind of controlling it a little bit more.”

As he nurtures his new stance through spring training, his bat will be key for the Astros going into the 2024 season.

