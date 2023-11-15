From balance beams to balance sheets: LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne turns social media stardom into marketing goldmine

When it comes to modern social media sensations, Olivia Dunne's name absolutely has to be in the conversation. Now a millionaire, the college athlete has ridden her success to a level of stardom that most could only ever dream of.

A native of New Jersey, Dunne first started posting videos of her gymastics routine in February 2020. The Louisiana State University gymnast soon saw her popularity explode, and could aptly be described as a social media giant today.

With over 10 million followers across her various social media platforms, Olivia Dunne benefitted greatly from a 2021 NCAA rule change that allowed college athletes to earn money from their likenesses. Since then, the 21-year old has become a millionaire.

"Thank you @SI_Swimsuit for making my dreams come true" - Olivia Dunne

Although her videos first began as an outlet to showcase her impressive gymastic abilities, her content has morphed over the past several years. Now, Dunne posts videos of her with her dog, dancing with her friends, and even her Halloween costume, all of which garner considerable attention.

America's most famous college athlete has made posts endorsing brands like Forever21, Vuori, and American Eagle. According to multiple sources, one single post earlier this year netted the young starlet some $500,000 in renumeration.

Since the summer of this year, Dunne has been dating Paul Skenes. The second overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023, the 6-foot-6 Skenes went 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA in his final season pitching for LSU. Dunne was also present as Skenes and his teammates on the LSU baseball team won the College World Series this past summer.

"Paul Skenes getting a solo box for Livvy Dunne… kid is playing no games" - Gavin McHugh

Dunne, who turned 21 in October, has also had to deal with the adverse affects of superstardom. She has said that she requires a security detail, and no longer attends in-person lectures at LSU, citing concerns for her own safety.

Olivia Dunne is setting a benchmark for amateur athletes

Before Dunne's meteoric rise, the notion that an amateur athlete would have more followers than Beyonce would have been absurd. However, Dunne has shifted the narrative, and continues to outperform even the most ambitious expectations. Now coupled with Paul Skenes, plenty of exciting times lie ahead for both of them in their respective fields, with hefty financial rewards also looking likely to continue rolling in.