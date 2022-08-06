From Meghan King to Kortnie O’Conner: A look back at former MLB star Jim Edmonds' dating history through the years

Retired baseball player Jim Edmonds is officially engaged to Kortnie O’Conner. Edmonds, now 52, has been involved with several women in his life, and it clearly wasn’t a smooth road to love.

The former St. Louis Cardinals player was married twice during his playing career, to LeAnn Horton and later to Allison Jayne Raski. In October 2014, he married a third time, to Meghan King. All of those marriages ended in divorce.

In July 2021, he proposed to Kortnie O'Conner and is now set to get married for the fourth time in September.

Let's take a peek at Edmonds' past relationships.

LeAnn Horton

LeAnn Horton is a late “Real Housewives of Orange County” star and the first wife of Jim Edmonds. The couple had two daughters together, Hayley and Lauren. LeAnn passed away in July 2015 from colon cancer.

Not much is known about Horton and Edmonds' relationship, but the duo welcomed their two daughters in the 1990s before parting ways sometime before 2008.

Allison Jayne Raski

Jim Edmonds married Allison Jayne Raski in 2008. The couple reportedly had a low-key wedding. They also share two children, son Landon and daughter Sutton. Raski and Edmonds were in a relationship for six years and split in 2014.

Meghan King

Edmonds married “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King in 2014 after his split with Allison Jayne Raski. They share three children together, Aspen, Hart, and Hayes. The duo had a tumultuous marriage and filed for divorce following a cheating scandal in 2019 after five years of marriage.

King and Edmonds broke up when Jim allegedly admitted to sexting with a woman while Meghan was pregnant with their twin sons. Meghan also accused Edmonds of inappropriate relations with the family's former young nanny, but he denied the claims. Their divorce was finalized in 2021.

King maintained a good relationship with Edmond’s ex-wife LeAnn Horton. She also took to Twitter to mourn LeAnn's passing.

Meghan King @Meghanking_ "Time has ceased

But cherished memories still linger

This is the way of life and all things

We shall meet again" "Time has ceasedBut cherished memories still lingerThis is the way of life and all thingsWe shall meet again"

“Time has ceased But cherished memories still linger This is the way of life and all things We shall meet again" – Meghan King

Meghan King made her first appearance on the TV show "Resale Royalty."

Kortnie O’Conner

Jim Edmonds is currently dating Kortnie O’Conner and will soon get married in September. The duo announced their engagement in August 2021.

“We are so blessed to have our family and each other. Kortnie and I would like to wish all of you Happy Holidays.” – Jim Edmonds

Recently, Meghan King appeared on an episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast. In the episode, she explained how she got her ex-husband’s (Jim Edmond) wedding invitation through a social media direct message. She described the invite as "very cringe."

“I’m sorry, this is very cringe. I just have to read it. It says, 'Ladies, be inspired by your favorite Bond girl. Gentleman: black tie or a white coat like James Bond.”'

As an MLB player, Jim Edmonds was renowned for his defensive skills and was a powerful hitter.

Jim Edmonds at an MLB game

Edmonds played for many teams during his career, including the St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, and Chicago Cubs, among others.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far