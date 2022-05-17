From Trevor Bauer to Carlos Correa, these are the 5 most hated MLB players in the history of the sport

The MLB is a mix of good players, bad players, great hearts, and flat-out dirtbags. There's a saying that goes, "Anyone could be an idiot or a jerk separately, but the combination of ignorance and meanspiritedness, that's special." Well unfortunately for their teammates and fortunately for the fans who love the scandals, the baseball world is filled with these "special" people. In fact, sports seems to breed the infusion of the moronic and, at times, evil traits at an equal rate as it does top talent.

This isn't about PEDs or cheating to get an edge. This list is strictly about dirt floor trashy character that shows on the field. Let's take a stroll through baseball's walk of shame as we unveil the most hated players in baseball history.

#5 Barry Bonds

Barry Bonds is perhaps one of the most hated men in MLB history. He fueded with and isolated himself from teammates, fans, and media before and after games as if nobody was worthy to walk the same dirt his feet trod. But it wasn't without consequences.

The juiciest example of instant karma from his self-centeredness, however, came in Game 7 of the 1992 championship series. The incident is highlighted in the book, "Game of Shadows." His Pirates were up 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth and were one out away from a World Series birth. Before the pitch was thrown, Barry's center fielder motioned him to play more shallow with the winning run on second base. Instead of heeding the wise advice, Bonds allegedly showed his center fielder the middle finger in his glove. As sweet karma would have it, the next pitch was hit right in front of Bonds, where he would have been standing, for the game-winning hit to send the Braves to the World Series. Perhaps he would've won a ring if he hadn't been such a jerk.

#4 Yasiel Puig

The number 66 he wore was fitting for his personality, except that it was missing an additional 6. The former Dodgers right fielder had an attitude problem like no other, having been benched numerous times for his heated altercations with teammates, umpires, and even fans. The video is a classic display of a feeble mind unable to control himself.

"Yasiel Puig just got into a benches clearing brawl just to be traded after the game" - @ Barstool Tyler

He was such a cancer to an MLB clubhouse that a Dodgers teammate was even quoted to say getting rid of Puig would be an "addition by subtraction." When your teammates are saying they are a better team without your attitude, you know it's bad. He's since hopped around from team to team because he is hated by teammates and fans alike.

#3 John Rocker

Rocker could've been perhaps the best closer in MLB history had his numerous disturbing characteristics not limited him to six seasons. His shared disdain among the league made sure of that. Aside from making numerous homophobic and prejudiced remarks, which is bad enough, Rocker had a scary temper. This temper opened the eyes of his teammates and fans much more than his talent ever could. His anger was so out of control he was forced to undergo anger management courses. A therapist even cited concerns for his uncontrollable wall-punching and outbursts. His homophobic comments in '99 as a member of the Braves would do him in, and it was all downhill from there. By 2003, no MLB team wanted anything to do with him regardless of his talent.

#2 Carlos Correa

Correa's remarks following the Astros sign-stealing scandal instantly catapulted him to the top two most hated players in baseball. When caught red-handed, teammates and coaches were preparing some form of apology to retain any shred of dignity they had left. That is except for Correa, who defended his team with a mind-boggling quote that would give the "Twilight Zone" a run for its money, stating, "When you analyze the games, we won fair and square. We won that championship." In contrast, according to Correa, apparently driving the getaway car and holding the bank up at gunpoint means you earned the money fair and square. Yeah...you might want to see a shrink about those sociopathic tendencies.

#1 Trevor Bauer

Number one in this shame-filled list of MLB's most hated goes to the most publicized assault case in baseball. Anybody who has such violent and abusive tendencies that he is accused of beating a woman, rendering her unconscious, and forcing her into nonconsensual activity has serious problems. Though Bauer did not face criminal charges, the league's two-year suspension is very telling and makes me wonder why it's not worse. Even more telling is the fact that his Dodgers teammates unanimously don't want him back and give him zero support.

"Dodgers drama looms as 'no one wants to stand up there' with Trevor Bauer" - @nypost

His appeal, set for May 23, is sure to send ripples throughout all of sports depending on the outcome. If he is guilty, it will be disgusting if the MLB allows him to play, and it would be even more disdainful if he's able to walk freely. Athletes getting a free pass sets an atrocious example for an up-and-coming generation of MLB fans.

MLB's Most Hated honorable mention

Ty Cobb

Ty Cobb's aggression toward fans and MLB media was but the tip of the iceberg of Ty Cobb's issues. He harbored deep-rooted racism, which was a sad reflection of the times. He reportedly chased an African-American groundskeeper across the field in a rage simply for expressing the kind gesture of patting him on the back. Hopefully, Cobb confronted his demons.

