“Get him in Orange and Blue” “Trade the farm if need be” - MLB Twitter reacts to Shohei Ohtani’s comments on future with Angels as trade rumors grow

MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani's future with the Los Angeles Angels is in question as trade rumors have grown with the deadline approaching. Ohtani is set to become a free agent after the 2023 season, and with the recent struggles the Angels have faced, they may move him.

Shohei Ohtani spoke to the media about his future with the Angels and recent trade rumors.

Shohei Ohtani weighs in as trade rumors swirl "Regardless of where I'm playing, I'm going to give it my all and try to win that ballgame in front of me. I'm with the Angels right now and I'm very thankful for what they've done."Shohei Ohtani weighs in as trade rumors swirl on.sny.tv/Wzpnkjj "Regardless of where I'm playing, I'm going to give it my all and try to win that ballgame in front of me. I'm with the Angels right now and I'm very thankful for what they've done."Shohei Ohtani weighs in as trade rumors swirl on.sny.tv/Wzpnkjj https://t.co/aGgIXiBL5a

Many fans across Twitter reacted to his most recent comments. Here's a look at some of the best reactions from fans across the baseball world.

One New York Mets fan wants Ohtani to don orange and blue.

Mets fans are willing to trade away all of their top prospects to acquire a player like Ohtani. He would surely take a large haul of prospects in order to acquire him.

Fans believe that Ohtani wants to be traded to a different team after these recent comments.

The Mets' pitching rotation with Ohtani would be ridiculous. Having Ohtani, Scherzer, deGrom, Walker, and Bassit would be one of the best rotations in baseball.

Overall, this year's trade deadline will be interesting for Ohtani as his contract situation remains open-ended.

Top 3 Destinations for Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani pumps his fist after striking out three batters in a row with the bases loaded during a Texas Rangers v Los Angeles Angels game this season.

#3. St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals come in at #3 on the list. The Cardinals have the players to be able to make a trade for Ohtani. The team has five prospects in MLB.com's top 100 prospects list. Therefore, a trade to St. Louis has some potential.

#2. New York Mets

The Mets are the #2 best destination for landing Ohtani. The Mets have a number of prospects to offer, including MLB's #1 overall prospect catcher Francisco Alvarez. The Mets have also shown a willingness to spend big with new owner Steve Cohen. Overall, the Mets appear to be the front-runners to land Ohtani.

#1. San Diego Padres

The #1 destination for Ohtani are the San Diego Padres. The Padres have three prospects in the top 100 prospects list and have one of the most aggressive GM's, A.J. Preller. Imagine the starting lineup of Ohtani, Tatis Jr., and Machado.

Overall, it is still uncertain whether or not Shohei Ohtani will be traded. These next few days will be interesting and potentially league altering if he is indeed traded. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

