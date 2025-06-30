Giants vs. Diamondbacks: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 30, 2025

The San Francisco Giants take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday for the first of four games at Chase Field. Coming into this game, San Francisco sits third in the NL West with a 45-39 record, while Arizona is placed a spot worse with a 41-42 record.
Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out in this series opener.
Giants vs Diamondbacks prediction
Taking the mound for San Francisco is ace Logan Webb, who has been great so far this year, boasting a 7-5 record, along with a 2.52 ERA and 120 strikeouts.
Offensively, Rafael Devers, Jung Hoo Lee, Heliot Ramos and Wilmer Flores have been enjoying plenty of success for the visitors.
For Arizona, Ryne Nelson makes the start. Though not as great as his counterpart, Nelson's numbers have also been quite good so far, with a 4-2 record, along with a 3.71 ERA and 52 strikeouts.
At the plate, Ketel Marte, Eugenio Suarez, Josh Naylor and Geraldo Perdomo are the key players for the Diamondbacks.
Both teams have been far from their best of late, with San Francisco entering this series after losing two out of three to the Chicago White Sox, while Arizona was disappointingly swept by the Miami Marlins at home.
Hence, both teams will be extremely motivated to get back to winning ways in this one. With the pitching matchup leaning in their favor, the visitors are better equipped to manage that.
Prediction: San Francisco Giants 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 4
Odds
Money Line: San Francisco Giants -130, Arizona Diamondbacks +111
Run Line: San Francisco -1.5 (+124), Arizona +1.5 (-154)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-139), Under 7.5 (+113)
Injury report
Giants injuries
- Matt Chapman: 10-day IL (Hand)
- Jerar Encarnación: 10-day IL (Oblique)
- Tom Murphy: 60-day IL (Back)
- Casey Schmitt: day-to-day (Wrist)
Diamondbacks injuries
- Gabriel Moreno: 10-day IL (Hand)
- Ildemaro Vargas: 10-day IL (Foot)
- Corbin Carroll: 10-day IL (Hand)
- Kendall Graveman: 15-day IL (Hip)
- Blake Walston: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Corbin Burnes: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- A.J. Puk: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Christian Montes De Oca: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Cristian Mena: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Justin Martinez: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Expert's picks
With San Francisco's ace on the mound and Arizona struggling coming into this game, the visitors should be able to secure an important, hard-fought victory in Monday's game.
Money Line: San Francisco Giants -130
Run Line: Arizona +1.5 (-154)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-139)