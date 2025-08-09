Giants vs. Nationals: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - August 9, MLB 2025

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Washington Nationals on Saturday for the second contest of a three-game series between the two sides. At the moment, San Francisco sits third in the NL West with a 59-57 record, while the Nationals sit at the bottom of the NL East with a 45-70 record.
Let's take a look at the odds of the game at Oracle Park to have an idea as to how the action might play out on the field on Saturday.
Giants vs Nationals prediction
Taking the mound for the hosts is lefty Carson Whisenhunt, who has pitched in only two games so far this season. He has a 1-0 record along with a 4.35 ERA and seven total strikeouts.
Offensively, the likes of Rafael Devers, Jung Hoo Lee, Willy Adames and Heliot Ramos have enjoyed success off late for San Francisco.
For the Nationals, right-handed Brad Lord makes his latest start. Lord has featured in a total of 38 games this year. At the moment, he has a 2-6 record, along with a 3.42 ERA and 65 total strikeouts.
At the plate, James Wood, C.J. Abrams, Luis Garcia and Nathaniel Lowe are the key players for Washington.
Challenging for a postseason spot, the hosts have been much more consistent than the visitors this year. They should pick up an important win in front of their supporters on Saturday.
Prediction: San Francisco Giants 5, Washington Nationals 4
Odds
Money Line: San Francisco Giants -156, Washington Nationals +133
Run Line: San Francisco -1.5 (+125), Washington +1.5 (-154)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-132), Under 7.5 (+108)
Injury report
Giants injuries:
- Jerar Encarnación: 10-day IL (Hamstring)
- Landen Roupp: 15-day IL (Elbow)
- Erik Miller: 15-day IL (Elbow)
- Tom Murphy: 60-day IL (Back)
- Wilmer Flores: day-to-day (Hamstring)
Nationals injuries:
- Josiah Gray: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Trevor Williams: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Dylan Crews: 60-day IL (Back)
- DJ Herz: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Derek Law: 60-day IL (Forearm)
- Keibert Ruiz: 7-day IL (Concussion)
- Luis Garcia: day-to-day (Back)
Expert's picks
WIth the pitching matchup shaping up to be relatively even, San Franscisco's more consistent offense should get them over the line on Saturday, clinching the series in the process.
Money Line: San Francisco Giants -156
Run Line: Washington +1.5 Nationals (-154)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-132)