Giants vs. Phillies: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 16, MLB 2025

By Mike Rose
Modified Apr 16, 2025 14:14 GMT
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Imagn
A leg up will be there for the taking on Wednesday when the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies square off in the third game of their extended series from Citizens Bank Park. Rob Thomson's squad evened the series up last night after scoring the 6-4 win.

The Phillies will send a winless Aaron Nola to the bump for his fourth start of 2025, hoping to snap his three-game losing streak to start the season. The Giants will counter with lefty Robbie Ray, who has earned victories in each of his first three outings.

Giants vs. Phillies recent form and records

San Francisco

The Giants continue to be one of the more surprising stories of the baseball betting season. In earning the split through the first two games of this series, San Francisco stands 12-5 overall and in second place of the NL West, resulting in $652 worth of profit for their wagering supporters.

San Francisco clocks in a moneymaking 8-3 away from Oracle Park, good for a $538 overall return on investment.

Philadelphia

The Phillies also sit in second place, but their journey to get there hasn't been nearly as lucrative as tonight's opponent. At 10-7, Philadelphia has only banked a $25 return for $100-per-bet baseball bettors over 17 games.

However, their best work has occurred in the comforts of Citizen Bank Park, where a 6-2 record has produced $201 in profit for their backers.

Injuries

San Francisco

  • Jerar Encarnacion RF 10 Day IL - Finger
  • Tom Murphy C 60 Day IL - Back

Philadelphia

  • Weston Wilson LF 10 Day IL - Oblique
  • Ranger Suarez SP 15 Day IL - Back

Starting Pitchers

Robbie Ray (3-0, 2.93 ERA in 2025)

  • Allowed nine hits (3 HR) and 5 ER with a 10:3 K/BB ratio in three 2025 starts.
  • Tossed 4.0 innings of two hit and 1 ER ball with a 7:4 K/BB ratio against New York last start.
  • 4-2 with a 5.32 ERA and 62:19 K/BB ratio in 44.0 career IP thrown against Philadelphia.
  • 1-1 with a 6.20 ERA and 31:12 K/BB ratio in 20.1 career innings at Citizens Bank Park.
Aaron Nola (0-3, 5.51 ERA in 2025)

  • Allowed 18 hits (4 HR) and 10 ER with a 17:5 K/BB ratio in three 2025 starts.
  • Tossed 5.0 innings of five hit and 2 ER ball with a 7:4 K/BB ratio against St. Louis last start.
  • 3-2 with a 6.58 ERA and 37:13 K/BB ratio in 39.2 career IP thrown against San Francisco.

Must-Watch Hitters

San Francisco

It's been a minute since LaMonte Wade Jr. made an impact at the plate. He's hitless over his last four games, striking out eight times in 17 at-bats. However, he's seen Aaron Nola real well throughout his career, going 4-for-7 with a home run, a double, a walk with no strikeouts.

If there's ever a time for him to bust out of his funk, this could be it.

Philadelphia

Since scoring eight runs against the Dodgers on April 6, the Phillies offense had gone quiet—until hanging six on the board last night. Nick Castellanos, however, has done his part, hitting safely in four of his last five games with three extra-base hits and four RBIs.

While the team as a whole hasn't fared well against Robbie Ray, Castellanos has had some success, going 2-for-4 lifetime with a home run, a walk, and a strikeout. With plus-money returns on his total bases and RBI props, he's a strong value play in this matchup.

Giants vs. Phillies Betting Odds

Wednesday 4/16Money LineRun LineTotal Runs
San Francisco Giants+124+1.5 -175O 7.5 -115
Philadelphia Phillies-148-1.5 +145U 7.5 -105
Giants vs. Phillies expert picks and game prediction

It almost feels too easy backing the Giants in this one. Statistically, they hold the edge on the starting pitching bump with Ray getting out to a much better start than Nola. Even so, the betting line at DraftKings Sportsbook has drifted in favor of the Phillies since first hitting the board.

Philadelphia's offense has been nastier against left-handed pitching than right-handed early on. It's high-time someone made Ray pay for his 5.9 walks per nine innings, and Philly's 11.4% walk percentage happens to be the best in the game.

Giants vs. Phillies Prediction: Philadelphia Wins 7-3

