"Going into '24 with my loves" - Rangers star Corey Seager's wife Madisyn enters new year with heartwarming photo of her beloved trio

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager had a memorable 2023 to remember, as he helped the franchise win its first World Series since its inception in 1961. This was Seager's second World Series win, after winning one with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

It was a tremendous achievement for the Rangers, and on New Year's Eve, Seager and his wife, Madisyn, celebrated together with their dogs, Hazel and Harlow. Madisyn shared a photo of them ushering in 2024 on Instagram.

"Going into '24 with my loves. Excited to see what this year brings," Madisyn wrote in her story.

Madisyn's IG stories

2023 was a great one for the couple, and Madisyn posted a collage of images on New Year's Eve, celebrating some of the top moments of the year. She captioned the post:

"2023 quickly became one of my favorite years yet. Quality time with friends & fam, Dallas really started to feel like home, celebrated love (engagements & weddings), concerts & travel with my hubs and besties and of course, watching my love win another WS with one of the greatest group of baseball girls ever 🥳"

Corey Seager "always knew" he would propose to Madisyn

Madisyn and Corey Seager attended Northwest Cabarrus High School together, which is in Kannapolis, North Carolina. Corey discussed meeting Madisyn while speaking to Inside Weddings:

“The most memorable part of meeting her was how nice she was. Even back then it was easy to hang out and talk with her. Also, she was pretty cute!”

They dated in high school and went to Corey Seager's senior prom as a couple. After that, it got complicated, as Madisyn explained:

“Then, Corey was drafted to the Dodgers out of high school. We tried long distance, but being so young, we just weren’t ready for that.”

However, Madisyn visited Seager while he was playing in the minor leagues, and upon seeing he had a picture of them, they reconnected.

“I saw he still had a picture frame I gave him of us, and it just melted me,” Madisyn said.

Corey Seager went into detail about how unique their connection was and how one night it just hit him:

“I think I always knew I would propose one day. It’s not very often you meet someone and have an instant connection. It really hit me one night when we were dancing in the kitchen together making dinner… I knew in that moment I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her.”

The two recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, which Madisyn shared with their followers on Instagram.

With a successful 2023 season in which Seager won his second World Series MVP award, the couple will be eager to see what the new year has in store for them.

