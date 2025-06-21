Guardians vs. Athletics: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 21, 2025

The Cleveland Guardians take on the Athletics on Saturday, for the second of three games taking place at Sutter Health Park, Sacramento, over the weekend. Entering this contest, Cleveland is second in the AL Central with a 37-37 record. The Athletics, meanwhile, are currently 32-46 and bottom of the AL West.

Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out on Saturday.

Guardians vs Athletics prediction

Taking the mound for Cleveland is righty Luis Ortiz, who has been decent so far, pitching with a 3-8 record, along with a 4.64 ERA and 81 total strikeouts.

Luis Ortiz in action against the Seattle Mariners - Source: Getty

Offensively, Jose Ramirez, Steven Kwan, Carlos Santana and Kyle Manzardo are enjoying strong seasons for Cleveland.

For the hosts, Mitch Spence makes his latest start. On paper, Spence has fared slightly better than his counterpart, with a 2-1 record, along with a 3.50 ERA and 47 total strikeouts.

At the plate, the likes of Jacob Wilson, Brent Rooker, Lawrence Butler and Tyler Soderstrom are the key players for the Athletics.

Having lost out in the series opener, Cleveland should hit back to even up the series at one apiece on Saturday.

Prediction: Cleveland Guardians 5, Athletics 4

Odds

Money Line: Cleveland Guardians -130, Athletics +110

Run Line: Cleveland -1.5 (+117), Athletics +1.5 (-156)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-167), Under 8.5 (+125)

Injury report

Guardians injuries

Will Brennan: 10-day IL (Forearm)

Paul Sewald: 15-day IL (Shoulder)

Shane Bieber: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Erik Sabrowski: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Ben Lively: 60-day IL (Forearm)

John Means: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Trevor Stephan: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Andrew Walters: 60-day IL (Lat)

Sam Hentges: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Athletics injuries

Seth Brown: 10-day IL (Elbow)

Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (Oblique)

Shea Langeliers: 10-day IL (Oblique)

Grant Holman: 15-day IL (Shoulder)

Gunnar Hoglund: 15-day IL (Hip)

Luis Medina: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Jose Leclerc: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Ken Waldichuk: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Zack Gelof: 60-day IL (Hand)

Brady Basso: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Expert's picks

The pitching matchup leans slightly in the Athletics' favor in this game. However, having been on the end of a heavy defeat in game one, Cleveland should come into this game motivated to win, and their squad has enough quality to manage that.

Money Line: Cleveland Guardians -130

Run Line: Athletics +1.5 (-156)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-167)

