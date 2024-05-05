"He looks like he’s going to a funeral" - Kike Hernandez questions teammate Austin Barnes's outfit choice at Dodgers' blue carpet event

Utilityman Kike Hernandez and catcher Austin Barnes of the Dodgers have played many seasons together in LA. Barnes has been with the Dodgers since 2015. Whereas, Kike has had stops elsewhere but spent the majority of his playing time with the Dodgers (2015–2020, 2023–present).

Both attended the Dodgers' eighth annual gala at the ballpark on Thursday. Hernandez wore a vibrant pink suit, and Barnes was in an all-black ensemble. Reporter Scott Geirman asked Hernandez if someone needed help with fashion while he was walking through the red carpet.

“Barnsey. Barnsey needs help, he looks like he’s going to a funeral," Hernandez replied.

Hernandez is a fashionista with good taste in fashion, as evidenced by his pictorials from the gala event. Maybe the one behind the plate has a thing or two to learn.

Kike Hernandez has a hilarious Austin Barnes connection as a reason to resign with Dodgers

After being traded from the Boston Red Sox in 2023, Kike Hernandez was a free agent. While multiple teams were interested in hiring him in the offseason, he inked a one-year, $4 million deal with the Dodgers. It has something to do with his old pals.

If you diligently follow the Dodgers, Hernandez, Austin Barnes and Clayton Kershaw share a special bond. Having gone through thick and thin in LA Blue, the trio often enjoys and pranks each other while training at Dodger Stadium.

After signing with the Dodgers, Hernandez told reporter David Vassegh that his signing was partly due to Barnes.

"The old captain was starting to feel a little lonely. I'm coming in for the rescue," Hernandez said.

Joking or not, regarding Barnes' connection, Hernandez has another strategic reason for signing with the Dodgers. Interacting on Foul Territory, Hernandez mentioned the team has excess left-handed hitters. It could open the doorways for the right-handed hitter in friendly matchups.

“At the end, it came down to Dodgers or Yankees, big market only," Hernandez said. "But I chose the Dodgers because they have a lot of left-handed hitters. Obviously, I have familiarity.

“I think main reason was they were able to guarantee me to start. And the Yankees have a really good lineup as well, but they have a lot of right-hand hitters and, their lefties are not platoon guys.”

Either or both reasons could be true, but there's no denying Barnes and Hernandez have one more season to enjoy each other's company.

