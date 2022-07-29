"He’s waiting for something to happen" - New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo sees writing on the wall after Benintendi trade, wishes to be traded to the San Diego Padres per reports

The Joey Gallo trade has not worked out as planned for the New York Yankees. There is no way to sugarcoat it. The Yankees outfielder has had his worst career season and has faced constant pressure from the media and fans in New York. It appears a trade is now in the works for the two-time All-Star.

Per reports by "NJ," Gallo is expecting a move before the trade deadline. The article added that a source has mentioned the San Diego Padres as a possible landing spot for the Nevada native.

"He’s waiting for something to happen," said the source.

With the New York Yankees recently acquiring Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals, it looks like Gallo's days are numbered. A trade seems inevitable before the Tuesday deadline.

The Yankees can't hide the fact that Benintendi looks like a direct replacement for Gallo. The two share a lot of the same qualities. Both outfielders are left-handed, which is a key factor when examining the dimensions at the new Yankees Stadium. Both are Gold Glove Award winners and have been selected to All-Star games in their careers. Both are 28 years old.

"The #Yankees needed to look no further than the past month for their urgency to acquire Andrew Benintendi. June 27-July 27: Joey Gallo .118/.286/.333/.619 6 hits, 12 walks, 22 strikeouts. Andrew Benintendi .398/.457/.434/.891. 33 hits, 10 walks, 10 strikeouts." - Bob Nightengale

The only difference is that while Gallo's stock is plumeting, Benintendi's is rising.

The New York Yankees traded four prospects for Joey Gallo in July 2021

Joey Gallo walks in the dugout before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.

Benintendi was selected to his first All-Star Game this year and has been one of the leading hitters in the majors this season. He is currently batting .320/.387/.398 with three home runs and 39 RBIs. He leads the league in multiple-hit games and is ranked in the top five in batting average.

With the Yankees slumping of late, changes were definitely needed. Giancarlo Stanton is on the injured list and Aaron Hicks still out with a shin injury. The team is in need of outfield cover.

There were high hopes last year when the Yankees gave up four prospects to the Texas Rangers in exchange for the highly-touted slugger. However, the Joey Gallo experiment has failed to materialize in New York.

Gallo at the time was a proven power hitter in the league. In 2017 and 2018, he hit 41 and 40 home runs, respectively, with a total of 172 RBIs. Although his $10 million yearly salary seemed like a lot for the Yankees to take on, it appeared they were getting a tried and tested premium hitter.

Unfortunately, Gallo has not been able to find that same form in 2022. His .161 batting average is by far the lowest of any Yankees player. (Higashioka is next with .186.) He has struck out 103 times in 230 at-bats.

"There cannot be a scenario where Joey Gallo is on this team post trade deadline" - Eric Hubbs

The Padres could be an ideal fit for Gallo, who is in need of a fresh start. With a 55-45 record, the Padres are second in the National League West and very much in the hunt for a playoff spot. The lineup is offensively strong with former Yankee Luke Voit, Manny Machado, and Jake Cronenworth. That could ease some pressure on Gallo.

One thing seems certain. It's closing time for Joey Gallo in New York.

