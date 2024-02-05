"He is throwing some heat down that lame" - Dodgers star Freddie Freeman wows fans with impeccable bowling skills

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman participated in his fellow teammate Mookie Betts' second annual bowling event on Saturday at the Lucky Strike in Downtown Los Angeles. The event aimed to raise funds for the 50/50 Foundation, a non-profit organization launched by the Betts couple in February 2023.

Freeman, who likes crushing baseballs at the plate, replicated the same in bowling by striking the pins cleanly. The exploits of Freeman, as shared by MLB on Instagram, was experienced by various celebrities, including Paul Pierce, Tyler Glasnow, Gavin Lux and Jason Heyward.

Fans were left speechless by Freeman's exploits and shared their reactions:

"He is throwing some heat down that lane," one fan said

One fan even asked for a battle between 'Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.'

Freddie Freeman and Jason Heyward feels grateful representing 'historic' Dodgers

After a historic offseason for the Dodgers, where they spent over $1 billion, Freddie Freeman and outfielder Jason Heyward spoke about how much they are looking forward to the 2024 season.

"This is a special place to me, one of the most historic franchises in sports and when ownership and front office and guys like Mookie and Freddie say, like we want to continue to add to that and go forward, you don't take that lightly," Heyward said on Spectrum SportsNet LA.

"So I just look forward to doing whatever is asked of me, whether it's starting the game or coming off the bench."

Freeman, when asked about the World Series expectations from fans, said:

"I think it's just on the outside. Believe me, we get it. We understand it. That's just making the excitement around us even more fun."

"The fans on the road would be going all crazy supporting us but that's what you want. You want to be part of an organization where the front office and the ownership want to win every single year and for us to be part of that as players, I don't think it can't be much better than that," Freeman added.

The Dodgers acquired big names like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, James Paxton and Teoscar Hernandez this offseason. Anything short of a World Series will be a disappointment, especially after assembling a super team.

