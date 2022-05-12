"Here we go big man" - 3x Cy Young Award Winner Pedro Martinez pitches to Shaquille O'Neal, strikes out NBA legend after a hilarious encounter

Shaquille O'Neal (Shaq) is regarded as one of the best players in the history of basketball. The center won the National Basketball Association Most Valuable Player in 2000, four National Basketball Association titles (three of those he won Finals MVP), and made 15 All-Star teams during his prolific career. His jersey number has been retired by two different NBA franchises (the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers). His combination of size, athleticism, and talent made him a star, but his personality and presence made Shaq a superstar.

Shaq has ascended to be one of the biggest NBA broadcast personalities in sports as he continues to be one of the most famous ambassadors for the sport of basketball.

Even when he retired, Shaquille O'Neal was still an amazing athlete. He starred in a show called "Shaq Vs.," where he would learn other sports from their top stars, such as swimming from Michael Phelps and baseball from Albert Pujols. However, it appears that Pujols should've followed up on those lessons with Shaquille O'Neal.

Shaquille O'Neal left everybody laughing in his encounter with Hall Of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez

In a light-hearted segment on TBS, Pedro Martinez struck out Shaquille O'Neal with ease through laughter and smiles. Pedro teased O'Neill, winding up and saying, "Here we go big man," as he delivered his pitches.

Martinez was as dominant on the mound as Shaq was on the court, and arguably had just as much personality when he played. Standing at 5'11" to Shaq's 7'1" height, the right-handed Dominican won 3 Cy Young Awards during his career. In the 1999 season with the Boston Red Sox, Martinez won the pitching Triple Crown and was robbed of the American League Most Valuable Player Award by the voters when they awarded it to accused steroid-abusing catcher Ivan (Pudge) Rodriguez. Martinez owns the highest winning percentage of a right-handed pitcher in the modern ball era. He also owns the record for the highest strikeout rate among right-handers with 3,000 strikeouts.

When Pedro was on the mound, it didn't matter the size of the opponent or the moment, he only had one thing on his mind: complete domination. Much like Shaquille O'Neal, Martinez was the ultimate professional athlete. Both superstars blend talent, intensity and an entertainer's flare that make sports truly entertaining.

