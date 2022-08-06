"Hilarious how there are no holes in this lineup" "Time to play with the big boys" - San Diego Padres fans can't keep calm ahead of weekend series against Los Angeles Dodgers

The San Diego Padres will face their first true test with their newly constructed team as they travel to Dodger Stadium to play the Dodgers. The Padres currently sit 12.5 games back in the NL West behind the Dodgers, but are comfortably in a Wild Card spot.

The San Diego Padres have been quite active in their pursuits of their first ever title, acquiring superstars Juan Soto, Josh Hader, and Josh Bell. Many fans are excited to see how the new-look team will match up against the best team in all of baseball.

Here's a look at some of the best fan reactions across Twitter as the two teams get ready for a highly anticipated weekend series. One fan thinks that the Padres are ready to challenge the Dodgers; not having one weakness in their lineup.

edgar @EdgarBased @Padres Hilarious how there are no holes in this lineup, every bat is a tough at bat. Lets fucking do this @Padres Hilarious how there are no holes in this lineup, every bat is a tough at bat. Lets fucking do this

Dodgers fans are excited to face off against the newly constructed San Diego team.

It is exciting to see Juan Soto and the Padres go up against the Dodgers. A true test to see how the new team will play.

Borna Nazari @thehogwatch JUAN SOTO IS A SAN DIEGO PADRE.

WE ARE SEEING JUAN SOTO IN A PADRES JERSEY AGAINST THE DODGERS IN LA TONIGHT.

Overall, an exciting series and perhaps an NLCS preview between two of the best teams in the National League.

San Diego Padres going for it all in 2022

Josh Hader is greeted by teammates after the completion of a Colorado Rockies v San Diego Padres - Game Two.

The Padres are all in to win in 2022, trading for All-Star closer Josh Hader, superstar outfielder Juan Soto, and slugging first baseman Josh Bell. The Padres have perhaps the deepest lineup in all of baseball after these acquisitons.

The team still has not gotten their star shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr., from injury. The projected lineup when Tatis is able to return is scary, rivaling the Dodgers and Yankees for the best in all of baseball.

Fernando Tatis Jr. Juan Soto Manny Machado Jake Cronenworth Josh Bell Will Meyers Jurickson Profar Austin Nola Trent Grisham

Not only do the Padres have one of the best lineups in all of baseball with the additions of Bell and Soto, but they also have one of the deepest pitching staff. The Padres' ERA ranks fourth in the National League at 3.74. The addition of Josh Hader solidifies the Padres' one weakness all season, finding a consistent closer.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how this team progresses and compliments one another as the season goes along.

