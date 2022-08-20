History-chasing Atlanta Braves seeking to emulate New York Yankees Dynasty: 4 Reasons why they will be first team in 22 years to win back-to-back MLB titles

With all the hype surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros in the MLB, there's very little credit being given to the Atlanta Braves. On June 1, the Braves were 10 and a half back of first and four behind the final Wild Card with a 24-27 record.

Since then, the Atlanta Braves have a 50-20 record to show they're a threat to repeat as World Champs. The Braves look like the real deal and here's four reasons why the Atlanta Braves are once again the team to beat in 2022.

#4 The youth movement

Michael Harris rounds third after a 9th inning home run against the Miami Marlins

The Braves have five everyday position players aged-25 or younger and none are hitting below .266. This doesn't include Dansby Swanson's breakout season, who's currently hitting .292 with 16 HRs.

But their youth doesn't stop with position players. The Braves rotation is also anchored by rookie stars Spencer Strider and Kyle Wright. The veteran of their rotation is 28-year-old ace Max Fried, who sports a 2.60 ERA to go with 133 K's through 145 IP. No matter which way you slice it, Atlanta's youth movement has taken over, setting up a core that's primed to be competitive for years to come.

#3 Veteran leadership

Travis d'Arnaud #16 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third base on his three-run home run

It's very rare for teams to have as much superstar youth as the Tribe while maintaining a strong veteran presence. Without the veteran leadership on this team, the Braves' young guns would lack the poise to execute at the MLB level. Instead, they have a uniquely perfect mix of youngsters and veterans to balance their lineup. A look at this MLB Network segment with Charlie Morton tells you everything you need to know about Atlanta's balance of leadership.

Charlie Morton joined



Charlie Morton joined



"It's the responsibility to do things the right way"
Charlie Morton joined #MLBTonight to discuss his big-game performances and leadership that has the @Braves on the brink of another NL East title.

"It's the responsibility to do things the right way"-MLB Network

#2 Power pitching and power hitting

Kyle Wright #30 of the Atlanta Braves

The Braves offense is aggressively straightforward. They're not going to small-ball you to death. They're going for the throat with straight power, headlined by their star third-baseman Austin Riley, who leads the way with 30HR's and counting.

MaximBet @MaximBetUSA



He also has the 2nd best odds for NL MVP (+500) Oh by the way, Austin Riley has 30 HRsHe also has the 2nd best odds for NL MVP (+500) Oh by the way, Austin Riley has 30 HRs🚀 He also has the 2nd best odds for NL MVP (+500)👀https://t.co/mztayjVO7R

"Austin Riley has 30 HRs"-MaximBet

As important as pitching is, rarely does their pitching have to make up for their lack of hitting. Not many teams could lose Freddie Freeman and maintain their offensive prowess as one of the league's most potent lineups.

On the flip side, their pitching arms provide no less power than their bats do. If their offense has a rare off-game, their starting rotation and complimentary arms have the ability to shut you down. Their 6th-best 3.60 ERA and league-leading 1,152 strikeouts alone could pave the way for another World Series berth.

#1 Their 2021 World Series title

Rosario celebrates

The same reason MLB experts and fans write off the reigning World Series champs is the same reason we feel they're primed to repeat their feat. Simply put, their championship-winning experience gives them a leg up in the competition of MLB teams looking to prove their worth in the postseason. Atlanta has already shown they have what it takes by winning their 2021 title, and that same character tends to shine in clutch situations.

Will the Atlanta Braves win back-to-back MLB titles?

Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates in the dugout with teammates

No one has won back-to-back championships in over 20 years since the New York Yankees in 2000. That alone tells you that many things have to fall in place to achieve such a rare feat.

But one look at each trait cited in this piece is the sheer definition of what makes a winner. With an equally harmonious blend of youth and veteran talent on both sides of the ball, the Atlanta Braves can beat you in many ways. With their youth still growing, there's no reason to think they can't do it in even more convincing fashion in 2022.

