“Holy s**t Joe Maddon is gone” - MLB Twitter in shock after Los Angeles Angels fire Joe Maddon in the midst of a 12-game losing streak 

Joe Maddon is gone. Currently suffering through a 12-game losing streak, the Los Angeles Angels decided it was time to make a change and fired their manager of three years. Maddon will end his 329-game Angels tenure with a losing record of 157-172.

Maddon hasn't been popular with the Angels fanbase all season. He made headlines in April after intentionally walking Texas Rangers slugger Corey Seager with the bases loaded, thus giving the Rangers a free run. Fans were all over Maddon for it, calling the decision ignorant and labelling it lazy management.

Twitter was buzzing after news of his firing broke. Here were some of the platform's best reactions.

MLB Twitter in shock after Los Angeles Angels fire Joe Maddon in the midst of a 12-game losing streak

The Los Angeles Angels have a 27-29 record this season.

This user couldn't believe it. Pure shock.

"Holy s**t Joe Maddon is gone" - @ Little Caesar's Baseball

"Holy s**t Joe Maddon is gone" - @ Little Caesar’s Baseball

Some fans think this clears the way for the Los Angeles Angels to start cleaning house. This one jokingly called for Mike Trout to be traded to the Baltimore Orioles.

"Trout to the orioles" - @ KevinGohD

The job spot is open and the Angels are accepting applications. This user trolled his fellow Twitter users saying he got the position.

"I would like to announce that I am the next manager of the Los Angeles Angels" - @ Calico Joe

"I would like to announce that I am the next manager of the Los Angeles Angels" - @ Calico Joe

Forget the Orioles. This fan wants to see both Trout and Shohei Ohtani on the New York Mets. It's not going to happen, but fans can dream.

"Soon" - @ Scluse

This user shared a video of Joe Maddon's most infamous moment: his bases-loaded intentional walk of Corey Seager.

"Man I wonder why" - @ Kelvin(39-15)

Out with the old and in with the new. The Philadelphia Phillies already fired their old-school manager, Joe Girardi, too. Will Tony La Russa of the Chicago White Sox be next?

Drew @DrewHoylman



"Girardi and now Maddon. It's almost as if baseball needs a new mindset for managers given the new era of analytics. Now if only the white sox would follow suit." - @ Drew

"Girardi and now Maddon. It's almost as if baseball needs a new mindset for managers given the new era of analytics. Now if only the white sox would follow suit." - @ Drew

This fan isn't surprised at all. He called it two days ago.

"He lasted almost 2 days since I tweeted this" - @ Payton Peterson

Mike Trout was born and raised in Philadelphia, but there's no way he gets traded there.

"Trout to Phillies confirmed" - @ Matt

Phil Nevin will serve as the Angels interim head coach in Joe Maddon's absence.

