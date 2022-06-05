"We’re gonna hopefully continue to be good at it" - New York Yankees manager responds to Joe Maddon claiming Shohei Ohtani is tipping pitches

A few days ago, the New York Yankees faced off against reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. In the first game of the double-header on Thursday, Ohtani took the mound in a showdown against Yankee ace Nestor Cortes.

After the dust had settled, Cortes finished with seven punchouts with no runs allowed and came out with the victory. Ohtani, on the other hand, mightily struggled and issued four runs on eight hits in three innings of work and was handed his fourth loss of the season.

After the game, Angels manager Joe Maddon observed that Shohei Ohtani might have tipped the pitches against the Yankees. He also lauded the Yankees for picking up on the signals by natural means and that he's not accusing anybody as long as it's by natural means. New York Yankees manager proceeded to reply that he hopes they'll continue to keep the pitching prediction going as well.

Lindsey Adler @lindseyadler Sam Blum @SamBlum3 Joe Maddon thought that the Yankees were picking up on Angels pitches through "natural means."



The Yankees demolished the Angels 6-1 in the first game of the double-header and, in effect, swept the Angels in their three-game series. After the match day was over, Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon spoke to the media after losing their eighth straight game.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees Here are Joe Maddon's comments on Shohei Ohtani tipping pitches and the Yankees "reading pitchers well":



The Yankees improved to 35-15 and maintained the best record in the majors, while the Angels stagnated at 27 wins with 25 losses for the season.

The New York Yankees ran Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels out of the Bronx

Expectations were high when the Angels traveled to the Bronx. Many were expecting to see them turn their fortunes around after losing five straight games before the series against the Bombers. However, they got blown out of the water.

The Angels only scored one run in each of the three games and were outscored by the New York Yankees 17-3. Both Shohei Ohtani and Noah Syndergaard struggled in their starts, and it was only Reid Detmers that provided some stability on the pitching front in the last game of the series.

This, however, wasn't enough as the bullpen woes of the Angels continued to manifest themselves when Oliver Ortega issued two late go-ahead runs on the third game between the two squads. It also didn't help that New York Yankees starter Jameson Taillon was in prime form and flirted with a perfect game heading into the eighth inning.

The Angels were swept and currently sport a ten-game losing streak with no signs of a turnaround anytime soon.

