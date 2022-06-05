“It looks terrible. I know that. When you’re not hitting, it looks like you’re lifeless” - After 9 straight losses, Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Madison is desperate to turn his team around 

The Los Angeles Angels are playing worse than anyone else in the MLB right now. After going 29-17 to start the season, they've lost nine straight games and crashed down multiple spots in the league-wide standings. Last night, they began a three-game set against the Philadelphia Philles, the most underperforming team in the National League right now.

Angels beat writer Jeff Fletcher said that the outcome of this series will determine who is the worst team in the majors right now. Talent-wise, both teams are top tier. The Angels own two of the MLB's biggest stars in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. The Phillies have the reigning National League MVP, Bryce Harper.

"FINAL: Angels 0, Phillies 10" - @ Los Angeles Angels

The game didn't go well for the visiting Angels. Bryce Harper crushed two home runs, and they lost 10-0. After the game, Angels skipper Joe Maddon said he's having a hard time watching his team slump this badly.

After 9 straight losses, Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Madison is desperate to turn his team around

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said that it's "hard to watch."

The Angels' nine-game losing streak is their longest in over five years. This was supposed to be their season. Mike Trout is in his prime, and he's staying healthy. Shohei Ohtani won the American League MVP last year. Angels outfielder Taylor Ward has broken out into a pristine slugger.

"It looks terrible," Maddon said. "I know that. When you're not hitting, it looks like you're lifeless. It appears to be that way. But when you're not hitting, a lot of things look wrong. We'll stay with the guys. We're going to come back. It's going to be fine."

But none of those things matter if the team can't come away with wins.

As captain of the ship, Maddon needs to keep his team positive. The clubhouse is drained and demoralized. Mike Trout, a career .304 hitter, is batting just .129 over his last 34 plate appearances. That's what you call an extended slump.

"But in the meantime, it's difficult to watch," said Maddon. "It's hard for the guys. The only way to do this is to keep pushing it forward and eventually come out the other side. I absolutely, positively believe that. I'm not just saying that. But in the meantime, it's difficult to watch."

Angels fans have to feel the same way. It's not easy watching your team lose two series in a row, one coming at home against the Toronto Blue Jays and the other on the road against the New York Yankees. Angels catcher Max Stassi said the losses are getting to their heads. The pressure to perform is beginning to take its toll.

"This group as a whole is the type that like will try too hard," said Stassi. "So it's almost like we need to go and let it just come to us... this is the big leagues. Every game is important."

The Los Angeles Angels are just one game over .500 with a 27-26 record. The Texas Rangers trail them in the American League West by two games. If the Angels don't turn things around quickly, they'll be playing catch-up to earn back wins they once had in hand.

