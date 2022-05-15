Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox Prediction & Match Preview - May 16th | MLB Season 2022

The Houston Astros will duke it out against the Boston Red Sox for the first game of their three-game series at Fenway Park. The cadets from Space City went on a 11-game win-streak that was just previously snapped by the Washington Nationals. They are now the leaders in the American League West with a 22-12 record.

The Boston Red Sox, on the other hand, have been a massive disappointment. They are dead last in the American League East with a 13-20 record after high expectations coming into the new season.

The last time these two teams met was in the American League Championship Series of 2021. The Astros got the better of the Red Sox in six games, 4-2.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox.

Date & Time: Monday, May 16, 7:10 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts.

Houston Astros Preview

The Houston Astros have officially taken off. They embarked on an 11-game win-streak that propelled them to the top step of the American League West at 22-12. The men from Space City are mainly anchored by their elite pitching. They have issued just 100 earned runs through 34 games for a 3.00 ERA.

And although their batting order has been subpar, it won't be a problem as long as their pitching staff delivers the goods against a measly Boston Red Sox offense.

Key Player - Yordan Alvarez

Yordan Alvarez has been dominating this season for the Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez has the second-most homers this season with 11. He has a slash line of .269/.374/.615 with an OPS of .989. He also has 21 RBIs and two doubles on 28 base hits and is one of the main reasons for the Astros' return to the top of their division.

Yordan Alvarez is now the 8th player (and only Astro) to have at least 70 HR’s in his first 260 career games.



#LevelUp Dating back to the 1901 MLB season:Yordan Alvarez is now the 8th player (and only Astro) to have at least 70 HR's in his first 260 career games.



The young Cuban slugger will certainly have a field day against a struggling Boston Red Sox rotation.

Houston Astros Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Jake Odorizzi.

Jose Altuve, 2B Michael Branley, LF Alex Bregman, 3B Yordan Alvarez, DH Yuli Gurriel, 1B Kyle Tucker, RF Niko Goodrum, SS Chas McCormick, CF Martin Maldonado, C

Boston Red Sox Preview

The Boston Red Sox have, so far, failed to deliver on their promise to be a powerhouse team this season. After a stellar 2021 campaign, in which they went all the way to the ALCS but unfortunately lost to the aforementioned Astros, it has been a rough season for the boys from Beantown.

They have a 13-20 record and haven't found any consistency in either pitching or batting. The Red Sox were expected to compete against the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and the Tampa Bay Rays for the divisional title, but as of the moment, they can settle with the Baltimore Orioles as their primary divisional foe.

Key Player - Xander Bogaerts

Boston Red Sox stalwart Xander Bogaerts

Boston Red Sox legend Xander Bogaerts has been dragging his team this season with little help. He is batting .344/.390/.456 with 13 RBIs, five doubles, and a stolen base on 43 base hits. He is tied with his teammate Rafael Devers for the third-most base hits in the MLB this season.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Since the start of 2019, Xander Bogaerts is hitting .306 with an .896 OPS. There are only four other qualified players in baseball hitting at least .300 with an .890 OPS or better over that span (Mike Trout, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Ketel Marte). Since the start of 2019, Xander Bogaerts is hitting .306 with an .896 OPS. There are only four other qualified players in baseball hitting at least .300 with an .890 OPS or better over that span (Mike Trout, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Ketel Marte). https://t.co/c78HTl3otm

"Since the start of 2019, Xander Bogaerts is hitting .306 with an .896 OPS. There are only four other qualified players in baseball hitting at least .300 with an .890 OPS or better over that span (Mike Trout, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Ketel Marte)." - @ Jared Carrabis

It will be an uphill battle for Bogaerts to get one past the excellent Astros pitching staff, but if anyone knows how to inspire the Boston team and crowd, look no further than the Aruban infielder.

Boston Red Sox Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Garrett Whitlock.

Enrique Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B J.D. Martinez, DH Xander Bogaerts, SS Alex Verdugo, LF Trevor Story, 2B Franchy Cordero, 1B Christian Vazquez, C Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox Prediction

It should be an easy outing for the Houston Astros in this game. The Boston Red Sox are one of the worst home teams of the season with a 4-9 record on their home field. The Space City cadets are 13-8 away from home and look unstoppable given their current momentum. Houston Astros to win, 7-3.

Where to follow Astros vs Red Sox?

Watch: ATT SportsNet-SW (Astros), NESN, MLBN (out-of-market only) (Red Sox).

Listen: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 (Astros), WCCM 1490 AM/103.7 FM, WEEI 93.7 (Red Sox).

