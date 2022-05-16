Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox Prediction & Match Preview - May 17th | MLB Season 2022

The Boston Red Sox will welcome the Houston Astros to Fenway Park this week. The Red Sox have continued their downward slide. The team is stuck in last place in the American League East with a record of 13-21, and have gone 3-7 over their past 10.

The Houston Astros have the opposite story, starting slow and putting on a spectacular rally during late April and the early part of May. Dusty Baker's team has now won nine of the last 10 and have overtaken the Los Angeles Angels for first spot in the AL West.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 17, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Houston Astros Preview

After trailing the Los Angeles Angels for most of the early part of the season, the Astros are now looking more poised to hold on to the AL West title than ever. The defending American League champions have hit 48 home runs, the second most in the MLB, and their pitching seems to finally be hitting its stride.

Starting on the mound for the Astros will be Jose Urquidy, who currently has a record of 2-1 and an ERA of 4.40.

Houston Astros Key Player - Jeremy Pena

When Astros shortstop Carlos Correa departed this past offseason, it was unclear if the Astros would find someone to replace him. Thankfully, rookie Jeremy Pena seems to have stepped up. Pena, a 24-year-old Dominican rookie, has hit six home runs and 20 RBIs this year.

Apollo Media @ApolloHOU Great hustle by Jeremy Peña on sac fly by Alex Bregman!! Great hustle by Jeremy Peña on sac fly by Alex Bregman!! https://t.co/nN4gcJhzDp

Pena was a huge part of the Astros' recent 11-game winning streak. In his last seven games, Pena has batted .455 with a home run and six RBIs.

Houston Astros Predicted Lineup

Jose Altuve, 2B Chas McCormick, CF Michael Brantley, DH Alex Bregman, 3B Jordan Alvarez, LF Kyle Tucker, LF J.J. Matijevic, 1B Jeremy Pena, SS Jason Castro, C

Pitcher: Jose Urquidy

Boston Red Sox Preview

Alex Cora's Boston Red Sox are slipping fast. When they bested the Texas Rangers 3 games to 2 this past weekend, they won their first series since their April 15-17 matchup with the Minnesota Twins. However, there is a lot of work is left to to be done. The Red Sox are now a full 12 games behind the Yankees for first place in the division.

Starting on the mound for the Red Sox will be right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, who will be looking for his second win of the year.

Boston Red Sox Key Player - J.D. Martinez

Along with Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez is the only player on the Red Sox to have a batting average over .270.

"J.D. doing his thing." - @ NESN

Martinez, who plays in the DH slot, has hit four home runs and 16 RBIs en route to an average of .314. Over the past week, despite his team's woes, Martinez has hit .345 wit a homer and three RBIs.

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

Enrique Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B Xander Bogaers, SS J.D. Martinez, DH Alex Verdugo, LF Bobby Dalbec, 1B Trevor Story, 2B Jackie Bradley Jr., RF Christian Vazquez, C

Pitcher: Nathan Eovaldi

Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox Predicition

The Houston Astros are steamrolling their way to the top of the division and quite possibly the league, while the Red Sox are shaky at best. If Nathan Eovaldi can pull out an amazing pitching game, the Red Sox could steal one, but it is likely the Astros bats will just be too strong. Our prediction: Astros, 6-3.

Where to watch the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox

Houston Astros

TV: FOX SOUTHWEST

Livestream: MLB.TV

Boston Red Sox

TV: NESN +

Livestream: MLB.TV

The tale of two teams that are at very different ends of the emotional spectrum. However, the Red Sox know that the season is still salvageable. They just have to start winning more games.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt