Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels: Opening Day lineup predictions - April 7, 2022 | MLB 2022

The Houston Astros will open their season on Monday, April 18, 2022, against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

The two teams are American League West division rivals. The Houston Astros topped the division last year, while the Angels finished fourth, 18 games behind the Astros.

As both teams prepare to face off at a season start that was delayed by the Collective Bargaining Agreement that threatened the entire season, let's take a look at their predicted Opening Day rosters.

Houston Astros Opening Day roster

2B Jose Altuve LF Michael Brantley 3B Alex Bregman DH Yordan Alvarez 1B Yuli Gurriel CF Kyle Tucker RF Chas McCormick SS Jeremy Pena C Martin Maldonaldo

Starting Pitcher: Justin Verlander

Shortstop Carlos Correa, who recently signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, will be sorely missed this season. Correa was a big reason why the Houston Astros made it to the World Series last year. With that said, manager Dusty Baker still has a lot to work with.

Leadoff hitter Jose Altuve, who is returning for his 11th season with the Houston Astros, has a career 261 stolen bases. Yordan Alvarez is a perfect fit for the cleanup spot as he drove home more than 100 runs last year. Journeyman catcher Martin Maldonado fills out the lineup in the ninth spot, he will be looking to build on his 12 home runs last year and continue to solidify his starting role in the Astros lineup.

Justin Verlander, who was plagued by injuries last year, will also be looking to turn things around in his fifth season with the Houston Astros.

Jose Altuve - the Houston Astros speed demon

Los Angeles Angels Opening Day roster:

DH Shohei Ohtani CF Mike Trout 1B Jared Walsh 3B Anthony Reddon C Max Stassi LF Brandon Marsh RF Joe Adell 2B Matthew Duffey SS David Fletcher

Starting Pitcher: Shohei Ohtani

Anytime Shohei Ohtani is in your lineup, you can be assured that you have got yourself at least partially covered. That is what Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon will be thinking on opening day as he looks to start a sensational pitcher-hitter at the top of the lineup and on the mound.

Ohtani was the first ever player to reach 10 home runs, 100 strikeouts, and 20 stolen bases last season. It makes you wonder if Shohei Ohtani alone could start against the Astros.

Shohei Ohtani was one of the bright spots for the Los Angeles in 2021

The Angels will have to win a lot more games in 2022 than they did in 2021 to have any hope in the postseason. Rookie right fielder Joe Adell will be hoping to make a name for himself, but the bottom of the order seriously lacks firepower. Duffy and Fletcher combined for just seven home runs last season.

We'll see how these teams match up on April 7.

