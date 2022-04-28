Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays Prediction & Match Preview - April 30th | MLB Season 2022

The Toronto Blue Jays will travel to the Lone Star State to play a series against the Houston Astros. It will be the first of two series the teams will play this season and the only one in the Astros' home yard, Minute Maid Park.

The Blue Jays dropped a third game of the series with the Red Sox to go half a game behind the Yankees for the top spot in the American League East. The Houston Astros are currently 9-9 and are looking to get back above .500.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays vs Houston Astros

Date & Time: Saturday, April 30, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Ballpark, Houston, Texas

Toronto Blue Jays Preview

The Jays have been at the top of the AL East for most of the season. However, the Yankees, who have now won five straight after trouncing the Cleveland Guardians earlier this week and the Baltimore Orioles in their current series.

The Jays bats are, however, red hot and will no doubt look to make an impact on the pitching rotation in Houston. Starting on the mound for the Jays will be Jose Berrios as he looks to go 2-0 as April draws to a close.

Toronto Blue Jays Key Player - Bo Bichette

All the talk seems to be of one Blue Jay — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. However, fellow youngster Bo Bichette is also off to a speedy start to the season. Bo Bichette, who just turned 24, is coming into his own.

Bo Bichette - Toronto Blue Jays (2)

"Bo Bichette - Toronto Blue Jays (2)" - @ MLB HR VIDEOS

Bichette led the league in hits last year with 191. So far this year, he has eight home runs and eight RBIs. A big part of that was his game-winning grand slam against the Red Sox on Monday night. Although he could improve his average of .210, Bichette is only getting better and is a true rising star for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted Lineup

Raimel Tapia, LF Bo Bichette, SS Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., 1B Lourdes Gurriel, LF Matt Chapman, 3B Zack Collins, DH Alejandro Kirk, C Santiago Espinal, 2B George Springer, CF

Pitcher: Jose Berrios

Houston Astros Preview

The Houston Astros were picked by many to stroll to the first spot in their division. The Houston ball club led their division last season en route to a World Series appearance. Unfortunately for them, Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves got the best of them.

This year, potentially reeling from the loss of shortstop Carlos Correa to the Minnesota Twins, the Astros have not quite found their stride. At 9-9, the Astros are fourth in the AL West.

Houston Astros Key Player - Trevor Story

Chas McCormick is embarking on the career path of a quintessential leadoff hitter. McCormick, 27, played his first MLB season with the Astros in 2021. In 108 games, he hit a respectable 14 home runs and 50 RBIs.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



Home run on the first pitch of the game!



(via



Chas McCormick wasted NO TIMEHome run on the first pitch of the game!(via @astros Chas McCormick wasted NO TIME 🚀Home run on the first pitch of the game!(via @astros)https://t.co/271vQg3Vb0

"Chas McCormick wasted NO TIME. Home run on first pitch of the game!" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

Batting leadoff this year, McCormick has a home run and three RBIs. More importantly, he is getting on base. His .280 batting average has allowed him to get on base for stronger bats later on in the Astros order.

Houston Astros Predicted Lineup

Chas McCormick, CF Michael Brantley, DH Alex Bregman, 3B Jordan Alvarez, LF Kyle Tucker, LF Aledmis Diaz, 2B JJ Matijevic, 1B Jeremy Pena, SS Jason Castro, C

Toronto Blue Jays vs Houston Astros Predicition

This game will come down to pitching. The Blue Jays have some young and dynamic bats, but they can falter from time to time. If Astros right-hander Luis Garcia can keep the Jays at bay, the Astros have a good chance of winning the game. Our prediction: Astros, 4-3.

Where to watch the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros

Toronto Blue Jays

TV: Rogers Sportsnet

Livestream: MLB.TV

Houston Astros

TV: Fox South

Livestream: MLB.TV

The Astros still have time to breathe some life back into their slipping season. While there are easier teams to beat than the Blue Jays, Yordan Alvarez and company have proven they can hit anyone.

