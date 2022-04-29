Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays Prediction & Match Preview - May 1st | MLB Season 2022

The Toronto Blue Jays are at home and ready to welcome the Houston Astros. The series will be the first of the season between the two teams. They will meet again this summer for one more series in Houston.

The Blue Jays dropped the third game of the series with the Red Sox on Wednesday to go half a game behind the Yankees for the top spot in the American League East. The Astros are currently 9-9 and are looking to get back above .500.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays vs Houston Astros

Date & Time: Sunday, May 1, 1:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Blue Jays Preview

The Blue Jays were recently knocked to second place in the AL East by the New York Yankees. Al Montoya will be looking to get his guys in order and take back the top spot.

The Jays bats are, however, red hot and will no doubt look to make an impact on Houston's pitching rotation. Starting on the mound for the Jays will be Kevin Gausman, who mystified Boston Red Sox hitters with his trademark splitter in his last appearance.

Toronto Blue Jays Key Player - George Springer

Springer, a speedy leadoff hitter, will be squaring off against his former team. Springer played six seasons for the Astros from 2014 to 2020. He won three All-Star designations in his time there.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 George Springer's 200th career homer 🥲 George Springer's 200th career homer 🥲 https://t.co/b8oKGoTVVK

"George Springer's 200th career homer" - @ Michael Schwab

Springer has four home runs and 10 RBIs this year for the Blue Jays. A typical leadoff man, Springer has hit .288 so far this spring.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted Lineup

Raimel Tapia, LF Bo Bichette, SS Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., 1B Lourdes Gurriel, LF Matt Chapman, 3B Zack Collins, DH Alejandro Kirk, C Santiago Espinal, 2B George Springer, CF

Pitcher: Kevin Gausman

Houston Astros Preview

Before the season began, many picked Houston to stroll to the top spot in their division. The Houston ball club led their division last season en route to a World Series appearance. Unfortunately for them, Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves got the best of them.

This year the Astros have not quite found their stride. At 9-9, the Astros are struggling to hold fourth place in the AL West.

Houston Astros starter Framber Valdez

Starting for the Astros will be star leftie Framber Valdez, who will be making his fifth start of the 2022 MLB season.

Houston Astros Key Player - Yordan Alvarez

Yordan Alvarez is a young but lethal hitter who has the capability to do damage to any team he faces. The 24-year-old Cuban is a former Rookie of the Year Award winner who has four home runs and eight RBIs for his team already this spring.

MLB Metrics @MLBMetrics Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker are absolutely carrying the Astros this series. Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker are absolutely carrying the Astros this series. https://t.co/jMzDdpi3R6

"Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker are absolutely carrying the Astros this series." - @ MLB Metrics

Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays will be doing all they can to control this big bat in the middle of the Astros order.

Houston Astros Predicted Lineup

Chas McCormick, CF Michael Brantley, DH Alex Bregman, 3B Jordan Alvarez, LF Kyle Tucker, LF Aledmis Diaz, 2B J.J. Matijevic, 1B Jeremy Pena, SS Jason Castro, C

Pitcher: Framber Valdez

Toronto Blue Jays vs Houston Astros Predicition

This game will come down to pitching. The Blue Jays will be looking to make the most of their homestand. Vlad Guerrero Jr. declared, "This is our house," following his walk-off sac-fly against the Red Sox last week. Our prediction: Blue Jays. 5-1.

Where to watch the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros

Toronto Blue Jays

TV: Rogers Sportsnet

Livestream: MLB.TV

Houston Astros

TV: Fox South

Livestream: MLB.TV

The Astros still have time to breathe some life back into their slipping season. While there are easier teams to beat than the Blue Jays, Yordan Alvarez and company have proven they can hit anyone.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt