How is Brandon Crawford related to Gerrit Cole? All you need to know

Gerrit Cole is the ace of the New York Yankees, one of the best pitchers in baseball. Brandon Crawford is a dependable if aging shortstop for the San Francisco Giants, the team that nearly poached Cole's Yankee teammate Aaron Judge.

That is not the only connection the two have, though. They are actually related. There are pairs of brothers in the MLB, from the Nola brothers (Austin in San Diego and Aaron in Philadelphia) to the Gurriel brothers (Yuli is a free agent formerly with Houston and Lourdes is in Toronto).

However, Cole and Crawford aren't birth siblings. Instead, they are in-laws. Cole married Amy Crawford, Brandon's sister, in 2016 when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Since then, he has been related to the longtime Giant. In his career, Crawford has had a lot of success against the Yankees' star. In 20 plate appearances, the last coming in 2018, he was slashing .300/.300/.450.

Cole doesn't struggle with very many batters, so the familial ties must make the matchup a bit more troublesome for him. It can also be argued that Cole wasn't nearly as good pre-2018 as he is now and has been for the last few seasons.

How much money does Gerrit Cole make?

Gerrit Cole turned a standout run with the Houston Astros into a tremendous contract with the Yankees, the team he grew up rooting for. He signed a record contract at the time, though it has since been outdone.

Gerrit Cole makes a lot of money

In terms of total cumulative value, however, Cole's $324 million deal stands above all pitchers in baseball history. His $36 million AAV was a record, but has since been outdone by Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

How much money does Brandon Crawford make?

Conversely, Brandon Crawford is on a much more normal contract. He's currently on a two-year deal worth $32 million. That contract will end after this next season, though.

With Carlos Correa now in town and presumably manning shortstop for the next 13 years, Crawford suddenly doesn't have a firm position anymore. He will move around, but the move could spell the end of his tenure in the Bay Area.

