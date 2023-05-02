How to get Chipper Jones in MLB The Show 23? Complete Set 1 and unlock 99 overall Atlanta Braves legend in the quickest time

There are select players in MLB's The Show 23's Diamond Dynasty that have no equal, thus players looking to crush their opponents will find them there.

To make it to the professional leagues, baseball players already need to have exceptional skills. However, only a small number of these athletes can play third base. Even professional athletes have to acknowledge the distinction of being considered one of MLB The Show 23's top third basemen.

MLB The Show 23 Diamond Dynasty competitors are aware of the value of having a complete squad. Having a diamond 85 player compared to a diamond 99 player is like night and day. With anything less than the top cards in each place, only the most experienced players can compete meaningfully.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Finding these cards, though, might be challenging. A set or collection may provide something greater when gamers incorrectly think a 95 player is the best player available after seeing one.

Chipper Jones is one of Diamond Dynasty's top players on MLB's The Show 23 as of the game's release date.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Chipper Jones says he would hit .200 in today's game Chipper Jones says he would hit .200 in today's game https://t.co/RRikfnuia7

Chipper Jones says he would hit .200 in today's game - Talkingbaseball

As one of the best switch-hitters in baseball history, Jones will be one of the most highly sought-after cards in the Diamond Dynasty. He has a tremendous value for both power and contact thanks to his.300+ average and more than 450 home runs.

99 Chipper Jones #MLBTheShow - mlb_content

Ruth and Chipper are both included in the same Set 1 Collection Choice Pack. Making a choice between Ruth, Jones, and Pedro Martinez, who are all rated at 99, is difficult.

Jones is a switch hitter who makes opponents chase him regardless of who is on the mound. Not only does he have one of the strongest swings in the league but top-tier hitting statistics overall.

You must finish Chipper Jones' Player Program in order to obtain 99 of him in MLB The Show 23

This is how:

Navigate to the game's "Programs" menu. Look for and choose Chipper Jones' Player Program. You'll see a list of goals that you must achieve in order to move on in the program. These goals might be reaching a specific amount of hits or home runs with Chipper Jones in contests. You may unlock gifts by using the program stars you earn for completing goals. Continue moving on in the program until you get 300 program stars. You may get Chipper Jones' 99-star overall version after you have 300 program stars.

To unlock the 99-rated Jones in MLB The Show 23, you must complete his Player Program by hitting milestones and collecting stars. For admirers of the athlete, the benefits may be worth the time and effort required.

Poll : 0 votes