How many Hall of Famers played for Milwaukee Brewers? Deep dive into the historic franchise’s greatest stars

The 2023 Milwaukee Brewers are currently second in the National League Central with a 40-37 record. This year's team will be hopeful to bring a championship to the city of Milwaukee while being known as the Brewers. The club is one of six in the MLB to have never won a World Series, however, the Milwaukee Braves (eventually the Atlanta Braves), won the title in 1957.

The Milwaukee Brewers, which were established in 1969, have had some of baseball's most iconic players don the uniform, however, the franchise has yet to win the elusive World Series title. Even modern club legends such as Prince Fielder and Ryan Braun were unable to secure a ring for the Brew Crew.

Huge congrats to Brewers legend, Prince Fielder, for being voted into the Brewers Walk of Fame.

Once a Brewer, always a Brewer.



"Huge congrats to Brewers legend, Prince Fielder, for being voted into the Brewers Walk of Fame. Once a Brewer, always a Brewer." - @IKE_Brewers

Since 1969, the team has had a total of eight former players enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, with the most recent coming in 2020 as Ted Simmons was voted in by the Modern Baseball Era Committee.

Of the eight members of the Hall of Fame to have spent time in the Brewers, only Robin Yount and Paul Molitor are the only players to have their Hall of Fame plaques wearing a Brewers cap, while also listing the team as their primary team.

Of the eight former members of the Brewers to become enshrined in the Hall of Fame, seven are former players and one is a former owner. Hank Aaron, Rollie Fingers, Trevor Hoffman, Paul Molitor, Ted Simmons, and Don Sutton are the seven former players, and Bud Selig is the only non-player member of the Brewers to reach the Hall of Fame.

Here's a closer look at Hank Aaron's time in the city and his record-breaking season with the Milwaukee Brewers

One of the greatest hitters of all time, Hammerin' Hank Aaron helped win the 1957 World Series for the Milwaukee Braves, remaining with the club during its relocation to Atlanta in 1966. During his first stint in the city of Milwaukee, Aaron produced 398 home runs, 1305 RBIs, and a .320 batting average.

"Hank Aaron, 1975 @Brewers" - @PolyesterUnis

He returned to Milwaukee, this time as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers in 1975, spending two seasons with the team, while hitting 22 home runs and 95 RBIs before retiring. Those 22 home runs helped him set the all-time home run record at 755.

