How many non-Americans have won MVP? Looking at the most prestigious foreign MLB players

At the conclusion of the 2022 MLB season, we saw New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge win the first MVP award of his career. Judge surpassed Roger Maris for the New York Yankees franchise and the American League's single-season home run record by homing a career-high 62 long balls.

Leading up to the American League Most Valuable Player Award results, it was expected to be a tight race between Judge and the 2021 winner, Shohei Ohtani. It turns out that it was only a tight race in the eyes of fans. MLB voters favored the Yankees superstar, selecting Judge with 28 out of a possible 30 first-place votes.

ESPN @espn



Forever etched in Aaron Judge has won the AL MVPForever etched in @Yankees history Aaron Judge has won the AL MVP 🏆 Forever etched in @Yankees history 👏 https://t.co/1r5cZJJnO0

"Aaron Judge has won the AL MVP. Forever etched in @Yankees history" - ESPN

While Ohtani fell short of winning the award in back-to-back seasons, following the 2021 season, he became the 20th non-American-born player to win the award. There have been 23 total awards won, with Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera winning multiple times. He also became the second Japanese-born player to win baseball's biggest individual award, joining Ichiro Suzuki in the history books.

In 2001, Ichiro became the first Japanese player to be named the Most Valuable Player, delivering one of the best hitting seasons in MLB history. In what was his rookie season, the superstar batted .350 with 56 stolen bases and 242 hits en route to the award.

As Major League Baseball continues to grow internationally, foreign-born MVPs may become a regular occurrence. Since 2017, three players born outside of the United States have taken home the prize: Shohei Ohtani in 2021, Jose Abreu in 2020, and Jose Altuve in 2017.

MLB @MLB The @Astros just bolstered their lineup with a former AL MVP in José Abreu. The @Astros just bolstered their lineup with a former AL MVP in José Abreu. https://t.co/JYevNFgjxk

"The @Astros just bolstered their lineup with a former AL MVP in José Abreu." - MLB

Currently, in the MLB, there are a plethora of superstars born outside the U.S. vying for the award. Names include Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Juan Soto, Julio Rodriguez, and Ronald Acuna Jr. It may not be long before another superstar joins the group of foreign-born players to win the award.

Zoilo Versalles was the first non-American-born player to win the MVP award

Nicknamed "Zorro", Zoilo Versalles broke barriers for players born outside of the United States, taking home the MVP award in 1965. The infielder debuted in 1959 with the Washington Senators.

Throughout his MLB career, the Cuban shortstop spent time with the Washington Senators, Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Indians (Guardians), and Atlanta Braves.

Minnesota Twins @Twins On this date in 1965, Zoilo Versalles was the first Twin to be named the American League MVP! #MNTwins On this date in 1965, Zoilo Versalles was the first Twin to be named the American League MVP! #MNTwins https://t.co/Kebhk2NCRb

"On this date in 1965, Zoilo Versalles was the first Twin to be named the American League MVP! #MNTwins" - Minnesota Twins

During his award-winning season, Versalles hit .273 with 19 home runs, 77 RBIs, and 27 stolen bases for the Minnesota Twins. In 1965, Versalles and the Twins would lose the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.

Poll : 0 votes