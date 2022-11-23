Julio Rodriguez Home Runs: How many dingers did the Mariners' star rookie hit in the 2022 MLB season?

Julio Rodriguez's rookie year could not have gone much better. The 21-year-old Dominican-born outfielder burst onto the MLB scene this past season, helping lead the Seattle Mariners to their first playoff appearance in 21 years. The postseason drought was not only the longest in the MLB but in all four of the major American sports.

Now entering his sophomore season, the sky is the limit for J-Rod. After an impressive rookie campaign, Julio Rodriguez secured the American League Rookie of the Year, dominating the vote with 148 total voting points. He finished a whopping 80 points higher than second-place finisher Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles.

"@JRodShow44 is the 2022 Jackie Robinson AL Rookie of the Year! The All-Star helped lead the @Mariners back to the postseason for the first time since 2001!" - MLB

Rodriguez put on a show for the Mariners faithful by finishing the 2022 season with 28 home runs, 75 RBIs, and a .284 batting average. He showcased his speed by stealing 25 bases, while his 6.2 WAR rating (wins above replacement) led all rookies in both leagues, including pitchers.

He also became the first rookie in MLB history to hit 25 home runs and steal 25 bases during their first season. The stolen bases were good enough to have him tied for 9th in the entire MLB, while his 28 home runs had him finish tied for 27th across the Majors.

What can we expect from Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners in the 2023 season?

After their first taste of playoff baseball, the Seattle Mariners fanbase as well as their management appear to be all-in on making that sensation a regular occurrence.

This is apparent as the Mariners' front office has already made the biggest splash of the offseason so far by acquiring All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue Jays.

While it seems like this is only the beginning of the Seattle offseason, Hernandez will provide the Mariners with a solid, powerful bat behind Julio Rodriguez, which was something that they lacked last season.

No matter what happens, it's an exciting time to be a Mariners fan!

