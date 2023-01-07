How many players can be on an MLB roster?

The 2023 MLB season is fast approaching, with teams finalizing rosters before the beginning of Spring Training. On Friday, February 24, Spring Training will officially begin, with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, and Kansas City Royals all set to face off in the Cactus League. All 30 teams will be in action on the 25th.

Beyond hyped to see We are now 39 days away from pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training.Beyond hyped to see @HipHipJose5 kill it again this year. We are now 39 days away from pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training. Beyond hyped to see @HipHipJose5 kill it again this year. https://t.co/D1s7aeL4z9

Entering Spring Training, MLB teams can carry up to 60 players on their rosters. This includes all players on the 40-man roster, as well as any non-roster invitees. Teams will have until the end of Spring Training to finalize their MLB rosters, which consist of 26 players. Teams are required to have a minimum of 25 players on their 26-man roster.

From Opening Day until the remainder of the season, teams are allowed 26 men on their rosters. However, they're allowed to have an extra man on the day of a doubleheader. The player accrues one day of service time and is returned to the Minor Leagues after completing the doubleheader.

MLB rosters and the Rule 5 Draft

This offseason, teams had until November 15, 2022, to finalize their 40-man rosters. Players not added to the 40-man roster will be eligible to be selected in the Rule 5 Draft. The draft has specific rules and regulations for teams and players to be eligible for selection.

First, for a team to be able to make a selection, they cannot have a full 40-man roster. If they do select a player, that player must remain on their 26-man roster throughout the season. If selected, they will need to clear outright waivers in order to be removed from their new team's 26-man roster.

Works with a riding mid-90s FB and sharp upper 80s SL. He posted a 3.51 ERA and 34 K% across 33.1 minor league innings last year In the minor league phase of the Rule 5 draft the Rays picked a player who has actually been called up to the big leagues before, RHP Hector Perez. Works with a riding mid-90s FB and sharp upper 80s SL. He posted a 3.51 ERA and 34 K% across 33.1 minor league innings last year https://t.co/pNlgGFcuvF

Generally, players selected in the Rule 5 Draft have a minimal impact on their new teams. However, there have also been several notable players, including R.A. Dickey (2007, Seattle Mariners), Shane Victorino (2002, 2004, Philadelphia Phillies), Nestor Cortes Jr. (2017, New York Yankees), and Jose Bautista (2010, Toronto Blue Jays).

