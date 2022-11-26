How much do MLB mascots make?

Few jobs in professional sports are more exciting than being an MLB mascot. The job responsibilities include pouring popcorn on opposing fans, dancing on top of seats, and driving an ATV around the outfield. It's safe to say that they have landed their dream gig.

Slider @SliderTheMascot Thankful for second helpings of pumpkin pie and you, the best fans in the MLB! Thankful for second helpings of pumpkin pie and you, the best fans in the MLB!💜💛 https://t.co/xBYpsb4BVX

While the job of being an MLB mascot may be a dream, it can also be a lucrative one as well. According to totalsportal.com, an MLB mascot can make anywhere from $450 to $2000 per game.

Wally the Green Monster from the Boston Red Sox has the highest per-game salary at $2,000. This translates to an annual salary of $250,000. Not a bad wage to take pictures with children and boo the opposition.

"All we can dream about is being together again. We. Cannot. Wait. Wally The Green Monster grabbed his tix already, have you?? #NKOTBFenway2021 #thirtydays" - New Kids on the Block

The mascots in the MLB are responsible for representing the team and getting the home crowds energized for the players. They are often seen on the field performing shows and interacting with fans in the stands. Some of the most famous mascots in the majors are the Phillie Phanatic, Mr. Met, and Slugerrr of the Kansas City Royals.

Tim Kelly @TimKellySports Jose Bautista has quite the history with the Phillie Phanatic... Jose Bautista has quite the history with the Phillie Phanatic... https://t.co/MlfHHdm8Xf

While the life of an MLB mascot sounds like a dream, the job is physically demanding. Potential mascots must be physically fit, as well as able to withstand the warmth and weight of the costume for long periods of time.

A mascot must also be able to express the personality and identity of the brand or sports team through movement and sometimes through dance or stunts. The modern professional mascot performs backflips, spins, and cartwheels. Athleticism is a must.

Aside from MLB mascots, how much do they make in other leagues?

The highest-paid mascot in the four major American sports is the Denver Nuggets mascot, Rocky the Mountain Lion. He reportedly earns as much as 625,000 dollars a year, with Harry the Hawk of the Atlanta Hawks ranked second with a salary of $600,000.

CockSources @cocksources The Denver Nuggets mascot makes 3x more than the highest paid WNBA player The Denver Nuggets mascot makes 3x more than the highest paid WNBA player 😭😭 https://t.co/xTQ0cNiH2M

In the NFL, Rowdy (Dallas Cowboys) and Pat Patriot (New England Patriots) are the highest-paid mascots in the NFL, earning $50 per hour or $65,000 per year. While in the NHL, the Montreal Canadiens' Youppi! makes upwards of $1,000 per appearance.

