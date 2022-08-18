"I always liked Noah as a Met but what he’s done the last year is wild" "Blaming it on the fans and dodging the Mets is strange" - MLB fans call out Noah Syndergaard for avoiding start against New York Mets 

For the second time this year, Noah Syndergaard has opted to bail out of facing his former team, the New York Mets.
The Philadelphia Phillies will be hosting the Mets at Citizens Bank Park this weekend. Syndergaard was scheduled to pitch on Sunday, but that is no longer the plan.
Syndergaard is now set to receive an extra day of rest, delaying his start to Monday. The Phillies moved Kyle Gibson up to take Syndergaard’s place.
“For the second time this season, Noah Syndergaard is pushing back a start that would have come against the Mets. It first happened in Anaheim earlier this year. Now with the Phillies, Syndergaard will slide from Sunday to Monday to receive an extra day of rest, per @ScottLauber.” - Anthony DiComo
Syndergaard was traded to the Phillies by the Angels on trade deadline day this year. Back when he was in LA, he did something strikingly similar when the Mets visited Anaheim for a three-game series.
Syndergaard was supposed to start the second game of the series, but the Angels shuffled their rotation. He was given extra time off on the basis that he wasn’t well rested.
Some fans are naturally frustrated, believing that twice is definitely a pattern.
Noah Syndergaard made his MLB debut with the Mets back in 2015 and was with them until 2021.
The upcoming Phillies-Mets series will be the last time the two sides play each other during the regular season.
Noah Syndergaard's decision to opt out of facing Mets reeks of bad timing
The Phillies are currently in the thick of an intense race for a postseason berth. As things stand, they will qualify as the fifth seed for the National League Wild Card Series. With over seven weeks of regular-season action remaining, the Phillies cannot afford to lose any ground.
Hence, every series between now and October 5 will be of paramount importance for Rob Thomson’s side.
As is the case with every situation, there is always a flipside. One fan in particular believes that all we have here is nothing but mere coincidence. After taking everything into account, that verdict feels like a stretch.
It's also important to remember he had Tommy John surgery in 2020. It's very important to monitor Syndergaard's workload and resting intervals properly.
Some fans even stepped up in Syndergaard's defense.
The fact that he opted out of two starts against the same opponent in the same year is what has irked fans. With a postseason spot on the line, we can understand why.