"I always liked Noah as a Met but what he’s done the last year is wild" "Blaming it on the fans and dodging the Mets is strange" - MLB fans call out Noah Syndergaard for avoiding start against New York Mets 

For the second time this year, Noah Syndergaard has opted to bail out of facing his former team, the New York Mets.

The Philadelphia Phillies will be hosting the Mets at Citizens Bank Park this weekend. Syndergaard was scheduled to pitch on Sunday, but that is no longer the plan.

Syndergaard is now set to receive an extra day of rest, delaying his start to Monday. The Phillies moved Kyle Gibson up to take Syndergaard’s place.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo



“For the second time this season, Noah Syndergaard is pushing back a start that would have come against the Mets. It first happened in Anaheim earlier this year. Now with the Phillies, Syndergaard will slide from Sunday to Monday to receive an extra day of rest, per @ScottLauber.” - Anthony DiComo

Syndergaard was traded to the Phillies by the Angels on trade deadline day this year. Back when he was in LA, he did something strikingly similar when the Mets visited Anaheim for a three-game series.

Syndergaard was supposed to start the second game of the series, but the Angels shuffled their rotation. He was given extra time off on the basis that he wasn’t well rested.

Some fans are naturally frustrated, believing that twice is definitely a pattern.

Nicholas Murgolo @murgolon @AnthonyDiComo @ScottLauber Wow. I always liked Noah as a Met but what he’s done the last year is wild. He left to go to a worse team for basically the same money, bashed the Mets on the way out, and now has ducked them twice in the same year. That’s gutless. @AnthonyDiComo @ScottLauber Wow. I always liked Noah as a Met but what he’s done the last year is wild. He left to go to a worse team for basically the same money, bashed the Mets on the way out, and now has ducked them twice in the same year. That’s gutless.

Andrew Livingston @AndrewLiv @AnthonyDiComo @ScottLauber This is embarrassing for @Noahsyndergaard and I was a fan. He made a decision now he needs to own it. Blaming it on the fans and dodging the Mets is strange. @AnthonyDiComo @ScottLauber This is embarrassing for @Noahsyndergaard and I was a fan. He made a decision now he needs to own it. Blaming it on the fans and dodging the Mets is strange.

Noah Syndergaard made his MLB debut with the Mets back in 2015 and was with them until 2021.

The upcoming Phillies-Mets series will be the last time the two sides play each other during the regular season.

Noah Syndergaard's decision to opt out of facing Mets reeks of bad timing

The Phillies are currently in the thick of an intense race for a postseason berth. As things stand, they will qualify as the fifth seed for the National League Wild Card Series. With over seven weeks of regular-season action remaining, the Phillies cannot afford to lose any ground.

Hence, every series between now and October 5 will be of paramount importance for Rob Thomson’s side.

Santo @santo_nunnari @AnthonyDiComo @X2_notdrippzy @ScottLauber very interesting that the phillies are allowing this when they’re in the middle of a postseason race and noah is a FA after this season. he’s literally a rental and not going back to phillies. i would pitch him til his arm fell off @AnthonyDiComo @X2_notdrippzy @ScottLauber very interesting that the phillies are allowing this when they’re in the middle of a postseason race and noah is a FA after this season. he’s literally a rental and not going back to phillies. i would pitch him til his arm fell off

Teddy Salad @CharlesWOlsson1 @AnthonyDiComo @ScottLauber Not sure which is more pathetic, Noah's cowardice or the managers who let him get away with it. @AnthonyDiComo @ScottLauber Not sure which is more pathetic, Noah's cowardice or the managers who let him get away with it.

As is the case with every situation, there is always a flipside. One fan in particular believes that all we have here is nothing but mere coincidence. After taking everything into account, that verdict feels like a stretch.

Negative Phils Fan😒 @BallGoBohm @AnthonyDiComo @ScottLauber Really not that deep y’all need to relax and stop thinking everything the Phillies do is about the Mets, we are trying to manage our rotation and keep players healthy @AnthonyDiComo @ScottLauber Really not that deep y’all need to relax and stop thinking everything the Phillies do is about the Mets, we are trying to manage our rotation and keep players healthy

It's also important to remember he had Tommy John surgery in 2020. It's very important to monitor Syndergaard's workload and resting intervals properly.

Some fans even stepped up in Syndergaard's defense.

Jerry Blevins @jerryblevins For those people calling Syndergaard soft for missing the Mets, you’re full of it. This is the guy who threw at Chase Utley. This is the guy who threw at Alcides Escobar in ‘15 World Series and set the tone. You can hate Noah. But calling him soft is counterfactual. For those people calling Syndergaard soft for missing the Mets, you’re full of it. This is the guy who threw at Chase Utley. This is the guy who threw at Alcides Escobar in ‘15 World Series and set the tone. You can hate Noah. But calling him soft is counterfactual.

The fact that he opted out of two starts against the same opponent in the same year is what has irked fans. With a postseason spot on the line, we can understand why.

