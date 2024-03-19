"I'd love this for my son (in English of course)" - Fans advocate for Shohei Ohtani's Japanese children's storybook to hit shelves worldwide

LA Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is one of the most famous sports personalities around the world and undoubtedly one of the faces of MLB.

According to reports, Ohtani's children's storybook, "Let's Play Baseball! Shohei Ohtani Story" is set to be released soon. Fans hope that it will be released worldwide as it will then be available to a large scale of people.

The Japanese star's followers have gone into a frenzy following the news of the release of this book. Many took to social media to share their thoughts, hoping this book would hit shelves worldwide.

One fan wrote:

"I’d love this for my son (in English of course)."

Shohei Ohtani opens up on facing Padres' Yu Darvish in the Seoul Series

Shohei Ohtani has reflected on facing his fellow Japanese star Yu Darvish in the Dodgers' Seoul series clash against the San Diego Padres.

In a recent press conference, Ohtani talked about the excitement of facing his idol in the upcoming matchups.

“Darvish is somebody I’ve always looked up to,” Ohtani said (via AP News). “He’s someone I really respect as a pitcher.

“I had a chance to work out with him this past offseason,” Ohtani added. “He is a good friend of mine. I haven’t faced him up to this point, so I’m very excited to be able to face him finally.”

Darvish has also opened up on facing the Dodgers in the Seoul series. Talking about the upcoming clash, the five-time All-Star said:

“Of course, we have trained together in the past, but this time I will be facing him as an opponent,” Darvish said. “So I will analyze him thoroughly, and I want to face him as a batter without adding too much personal feeling.”

The Dodgers and the Padres will lock horns at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday and Thursday.

