“I have no excuse for my error” Fernando Tatis Jr. and MLB reacts to superstar’s violation of MLB’s PED policy

News broke today of Fernando Tatis Jr's positive test for a banned substance in MLB's performance-enhancing drugs policy. After the news broke, Tatis almost immediately released the following statement, first reported by Mark Feinsand.

Mark Feinsand @Feinsand Statement from Fernando Tatis Jr., released by the MLBPA: Statement from Fernando Tatis Jr., released by the MLBPA: https://t.co/NNzFbaKT85

According to Fernando Tatis Jr., he tested positive for Clostebol, a substance he supposedly took to treat ringworm. The San Diego Padres superstar seems to contradict himself in back-to-back statements. In his initial statement, he immediately provided an excuse, following up by saying he offers "no excuses" despite providing one.

The San Diego Padres also provided the following statement on the matter, and reactions that continue to unfold even as this is being written.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Padres issue statement on Tatis suspension Padres issue statement on Tatis suspension https://t.co/M4uH0CaLF2

While Tatis Jr. has certainly been punished by the league, this statement from the Padres has the underlying tone of a half-hearted attempt to be politically correct with little remorse. One, among many others, insinuated that very idea.

Chris 𓂸 @gomezchris276 seems like they just released that statement cause they had to @BNightengale Man they dont give a shitseems like they just released that statement cause they had to @BNightengale Man they dont give a shit 😅 seems like they just released that statement cause they had to

Others directly mocked the San Diego Padres' seemingly forced apology.

mike @CaliKid1025 @BNightengale “ we are very surprised he got caught “ there fixed it @BNightengale “ we are very surprised he got caught “ there fixed it

There are certainly some in the baseball world who are on the fence regarding his intentions, thinking it to be a biproduct of Fernando Tatis Jr's treatment.

The fact of the matter is, very few in the MLB world are giving him the benefit of the doubt and don't mind being rather blunt about the matter.

Even amongst San Diego Padres fans, there's seemingly little forgiveness or care for playoff implications considering the severity of the suspension.

An honest mistake or not, few people are going to feel sorry for an MLB superstar raking in mega-millions.

Those who are not Friars fans are basking in the guilty pleasure of knowing his presence will be absent from the San Diego Padres' lineup until 2023. Exhibits-A and B below are all you need to understand about the common trend circulating in the peanut gallery's hecklers box around Major League Baseball.

Exhibit-B covers the motion more directly.

Where do the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. go from here?

Manager Bob Melvin visits the mound

In terms of his suspension, that's set in stone and according to Fernando Tatis Jr.'s remarks, he won't be appealing. Now the Padres' will need more from their big 3: Machado, Soto, and Bell. In wake of the news of Tatis Jr., some fans are ready to exchange Tatis' jersey for one of their new acquisitions.

Bottom line: they've done well thus far in Tatis' absence. But will that gaping hole in their lineup rear its head furiously come playoff time? Much remains to be seen, and how their lineup responds in regards to the sudden distraction of Fernando Tatis Jr.'s off-field issues will show baseball what this team is really made of.

