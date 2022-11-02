The Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series for the first time since 2009. It is quite an accomplishment for one of the last teams to make the postseason this year.

It's no secret how big Philadelphia fans are of their sports teams. From refusing to serve the Houston Astros food all the way to losing body parts. There's nothing Philadelphia Phillies fans won't do to see their team win the World Series.

"I feel like you don't need all your toes" Said Miles Teller on what he would give up for a Philadelphia Phillies World Series.

Famous actor Miles Teller was asked what he would give up to see the Phillies win the World Series. He would happily give up one of his toes as a sacrifice for the team.

I'm sure if you ask the right Phillies fans, they will give up their whole foot to see their team win it all this year. Philadelphia stands completely behind all of their sports teams through thick and thin.

There's a lot to be excited about in Philadelphia right now. The Phillies are in the World Series and the Philadelphia Eagles look like one of the top teams that will contend for the Super Bowl this year. Philadelphia fans are having quite the sports year so far.

Philadelphia Phillies have more fans than just the ones in Philadelphia right now

The Philadelphia Phillies have the support of most baseball fans around the league. Most baseball fans despise the Houston Astros. They still can't get over the cheating scandal in 2017 and how little punishment the players on that team received.

It has left a sour taste in fans' mouths. They were able to win a World Series by cheating. Fans wanted a course of action to be taken towards the players, but that never happened as the players helped with the investigation.

Fans around the league have taken it into their own hands to by booing the prominent players on that team every time they come up to bat. Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa are two of the players that still receive boos to this day.

The Phillies will have most of the league rooting for them. Everyone wants to see the Astros fail at this point.

MLB fans want nothing more than to see the Phillies take down the Astros.

