"I gotta go deep here" – When Mike Trout relived his failed strategy against Shohei Ohtani in USA vs Japan WBC final

With a total of six MVP awards between them, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are two of MLB's most decorated players. The two superstars faced off against each other on the biggest stage in 2023 when Trout and Team USA locked horns with Ohtani and Team Japan in the final of the World Baseball Classic.

Ad

The game was played on March 21 at LoanDepot Park in Miami. During an interview in June 2023, Trout weighed in on his plan against Ohtani.

As one would expect with so much quality on both sides, it was a hard-fought contest. While Japan looked to cling on to their 3-2 lead with USA's final out remaining, up walked Trout to face Ohtani, who was effectively doing the job of a closer on the day.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Along with being two of the world's best baseball players, the fact that they were teammates for the LA Angels between 2018 and 2023 added to the drama.

Speaking to Mookie Betts on an episode of 'On Base' in June 2023, Trout shared his strategy against Ohtani. Betts was incidentally Trout's teammate on the big day.

"'I gotta go deep here [was what I was thinking].' I'm going to be real with you. I think it might have messed me up, because it took me out of my approach. But, there was [only] one thing on my mind, I was trying to take him (Ohtani) deep. There's no other explanation," Mike Trout said at 1:22 (via YouTube channel 'Bleacher Report').

Ad

Ad

Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan ultimately won the championship game 3-2.

When Mike Trout lauded Shohei Ohtani's character and quality as a player

In the same conversation with Mookie Betts, Mike Trout went on to talk about how Shohei Ohtani, while being a world-class player, was also a 'good dude'.

"He (Ohtani)'s nasty. Shohei's a good dude. Great teammate, you know, just one of them guys that just wants to win. We're both competitive. He's not a big cocky guy, he's not going to rub it in your face," Trout said [2:00].

Ad

Ohtani and Trout spotted in the dugout together while playing for the Angels - Source: Getty

Of course, shortly after this conversation between Mookie Betts and Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Betts ended up becoming teammates in LA. The pair enjoyed tremendous success together in 2024, winning the World Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More