"I gotta go deep here" – When Mike Trout relived his failed strategy against Shohei Ohtani in USA vs Japan WBC final

With a total of six MVP awards between them, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are two of MLB's most decorated players. The two superstars faced off against each other on the biggest stage in 2023 when Trout and Team USA locked horns with Ohtani and Team Japan in the final of the World Baseball Classic.
The game was played on March 21 at LoanDepot Park in Miami. During an interview in June 2023, Trout weighed in on his plan against Ohtani.
As one would expect with so much quality on both sides, it was a hard-fought contest. While Japan looked to cling on to their 3-2 lead with USA's final out remaining, up walked Trout to face Ohtani, who was effectively doing the job of a closer on the day.
Along with being two of the world's best baseball players, the fact that they were teammates for the LA Angels between 2018 and 2023 added to the drama.
Speaking to Mookie Betts on an episode of 'On Base' in June 2023, Trout shared his strategy against Ohtani. Betts was incidentally Trout's teammate on the big day.
"'I gotta go deep here [was what I was thinking].' I'm going to be real with you. I think it might have messed me up, because it took me out of my approach. But, there was [only] one thing on my mind, I was trying to take him (Ohtani) deep. There's no other explanation," Mike Trout said at 1:22 (via YouTube channel 'Bleacher Report').
Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan ultimately won the championship game 3-2.
When Mike Trout lauded Shohei Ohtani's character and quality as a player
In the same conversation with Mookie Betts, Mike Trout went on to talk about how Shohei Ohtani, while being a world-class player, was also a 'good dude'.
"He (Ohtani)'s nasty. Shohei's a good dude. Great teammate, you know, just one of them guys that just wants to win. We're both competitive. He's not a big cocky guy, he's not going to rub it in your face," Trout said [2:00].
Of course, shortly after this conversation between Mookie Betts and Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Betts ended up becoming teammates in LA. The pair enjoyed tremendous success together in 2024, winning the World Series.