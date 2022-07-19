"I was literally scrolling through Instagram, and I saw that, and I gasped" - Vanessa Hudgens was shocked to find Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding pictures on Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens, the girlfriend of Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop and outfielder Cole Tucker, was shocked to discover Jennifer Lopez had gotten married. She stumbled upon photos from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding while casually perusing her Instagram newsfeed.

As per "E! News," a pop culture-focused publication, Vanessa mentioned,

"I was literally scrolling through Instagram and I saw that and I gasped.

E! News @enews Vanessa Hudgens Reacts to Co-Star Jennifer Lopez's Wedding to Ben Affleck eonli.ne/3aSwpqF Vanessa Hudgens Reacts to Co-Star Jennifer Lopez's Wedding to Ben Affleck eonli.ne/3aSwpqF

"Vanessa Hudgens Reacts to Co-Star Jennifer Lopez's Wedding to Ben Affleck" - E! News

On June 16, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in Las Vegas. J.Lo made the huge announcement through her newsletter, "On The JLo."

In 2002, the pair got engaged, only to call it quits a year later. However, nearly 20 years later, J.Lo and Affleck reuinted in 2021 and became engaged again in April 2022.

In her newsletter, Jennifer penned,

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted."

Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck also wrote,

"In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for."

David Mack @davidmackau Jennifer Lopez just confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck, sending out an email to fans.



She signs off with her new name: “With love,

Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck” Jennifer Lopez just confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck, sending out an email to fans. She signs off with her new name: “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck” https://t.co/kxQDgUWsgx

"Jennifer Lopez just confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck, sending out an email to fans. She signs off with her new name: 'With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.' - David Mack

Wishing J.Lo and Ben a life full of pleasure and joy!

Vanessa Hudgens feels Jennifer Lopez deserves all the happiness in the world

Jennifer Lopez with Vanessa on the set of "Despierta America" at Univision Studios to promote the film "Second Act" on December 14, 2018, in Miami, Florida.

The movie "Second Act" featured Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa together on screen. Ever since, Vanessa has had a natural admiration for Jennifer Lopez.

☆ @nostalgicbbv November 27, 2017: Vanessa Hudgens filming "Second Act" in New York with Jennifer Lopez. November 27, 2017: Vanessa Hudgens filming "Second Act" in New York with Jennifer Lopez. https://t.co/se494FszAU

"November 27, 2017: Vanessa Hudgens filming 'Second Act' in New York with Jennifer Lopez." - Nostalgic BBV

Concerning Jennifer tying the knot with Ben Affleck, Vanessa Hudgens feels Lopez deserves to be happy indefinitely.

"I'm so excited for her. I love her. She deserves the whole world, and I just love a full-circle romance. It's so cute."

In June, Vanessa Hudgens also had the opportunity to hand J.Lo the "Generation Award" at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far