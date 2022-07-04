"Who’s a big birthday boy?!" - Vanessa Hudgens posted the sweetest birthday shoutout for her boo Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens just posted the sweetest birthday shoutout to her boo Cole Tucker, the Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder, with a series of lovey-dovey pictures. The gushing Instagram post consists of four cheesy pictures of the couple displaying their immense love for each other.

The first photo of the carousel post is when Vanessa and Cole attended the 2022 SAG Awards. The second image was taken at a performance by the rock group Foo Fighters. The third image was taken on the opening day of Salud Juicery, while the final image was taken at a New Year's 2022 photo shoot.

"Who’s a big birthday boy?! Cole Tucker is. I hope you don’t mind that I put down in words…how about wonderful life is now your in the world. DAMNIT! Happy birthday, baby. ♥️" - Vanessa Hudgens

This is the couple's second time celebrating Cole's birthday together. Last year, Vanessa also took to Instagram to wish Cole a very happy birthday.

"Happy birffffdaaaay to my big man @cotuck 👑✨🤟🏽your magic ✨Go suns. Go us. 🧡💜✨" - Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa made the relationship official in February 2021 when she posted a picture of the pair sharing a passionate kiss.

"It’s you, it’s me, it’s us." - Cole Tucker

Vanessa quoted an Elton John song in this year's birthday greeting.

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Cole Tucker, the boyfriend of Vanessa Hudgens turns 26

Vanesssa Hudgens and Cole Tucker

In 2019, Cole Tucker made his Major League Baseball debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates at 23 years old. Tucker played with the Pirates until June 2022. Owing to Cole's below-average performance, he was removed from the 40-man roster by the Pirates and placed on outright waivers.

The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed Tucker off of waivers on June 5 and put him on the Reno Aces. The Aces are the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"Here's an (updated) story on the Arizona Diamondbacks claiming Cole Tucker." - Jason Mackey

Cole Tucker showed his optimism after being claimed off waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cole Tucker said, "It’s really exciting. I grew up a diehard D-backs fan. I was growing up in Ahwatukee in 2001 when the D-backs won the World Series. The D-backs were a part of my young, impressionable life. It’s a dream come true to be employed by them.”

Vanessa Hudgens also expressed her happiness for Cole via Instagram.

Vanessa wrote, “Yes babyyy. Let's goooo."

Vanessa Hudgens expresses her ecstasy after Cole Tucker makes a fresh start with Arizona Diamondbacks.

From loving birthday messages to standing with Cole through good times and bad, Vanessa seems to have set a very high bar for a girlfriend.

