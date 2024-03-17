“I love not wearing makeup” - Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton once revealed her embrace of natural beauty during her post-pregnancy melasma phase

Despite being a well-known model, Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton is an advocate of embracing natural beauty and going make-up-free.

After Upton gave birth to Genevieve on Nov. 7, 2018, she suffered from melasma, a condition in which patches appear on the face. In an interview with People's magazine in 2021, Upton gave her take on a make-up-free look.

She also acknowledged how 'nerve-wrecking' it can be for a model to not go for make-up when appearing in front of the camera. She used her 'melasma condition to reason with her take.

"All of 2020 I was basically makeup-free. And modelling for so long, you always try to be makeup-free in between shoots, because it is the best thing for your skin. I love not wearing makeup," Upton said.

"But not having make up for a shoot is always a little nerve-wracking, especially since after pregnancy. I am on a struggle bus with melasma."

Upton also mentioned that she loves her own make-up-free version more.

“You know what, I love it (melasma). Its brought me my beautiful baby girl (daughter Genevieve)," she added.

"I think being makeup-free stands for loving myself how I am. I do love makeup and I wear makeup, but I appreciate what being makeup-free means."

Kate Upton stars in upcoming softball drama "Sweet Dreams"

The former Sports Illustrated model will star in the upcoming softball drama, Sweet Dreams, which hits theaters on Apr. 16. The synopsis of the movie, directed by Lije Sarki, is as follows:

"Follows Morris, who must coach a misfit softball team of his fellow housemates during his mandatory stay at Sweet Dreams sober living in order to get his life back on track." (via ImDb)

Morris, the coach, is portrayed by Johnny Knoxville. Other main-star cast members include Kate Upton as Kat, Bobby Lee as Cruise and Jay Mohr as Frank.

As far as Kate Upton's acting career is concerned, she is well known for her work in The Other Women (2014), The Layover (2017), The Three Stooges (2012) and Tower Heist (2011).

