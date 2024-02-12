"I'm all for it, it’s hard to hit in the big leagues" - When Trevor Bauer defended Fernando Tatis Jr.'s exuberant celebrations

During the 2021 MLB regular season, when RHP Trevor Bauer was pitching for the LA Dodgers, he had an uncanny reaction after Padres OF Fernando Tatis Jr. rocked the Dodger stadium with two home runs off Bauer. Trevor appreciated Tatis Jr.'s celebrations while rounding base, which involved the OF taunting the RHP.

Bauer loves seeing players have a good time, even if it comes at the expense of being at the receiving end. The Dodgers' 5-4 victory over the Padres in Apr. 2021 was a prime example.

Trevor Bauer said about Tatis' post-game celebrations that the game should normalize these events:

"I like it. I think that pitchers that have that done to them and react by throwing at people -- I think it’s pretty soft. If you give up a homer, a guy should celebrate it. It’s hard to hit in the big leagues.

"So I’m all for it, and I think that it’s important that the game moves in that direction and that we stop throwing at people because they celebrated having some success on the field." - Bauer on Tatis Jr.'s celebrations

Fernando Tatis Jr. launched his ninth career home run in the big leagues off Bauer in the top of the first inning. He shut one of his eyes while pointing and staring at the LA dugout, a classic Bauer celebration avidly used during the 2021 spring training.

In the top of the sixth, he took Trevor Bauer to the bleachers yet again. This time while rounding the bases, he hit the iconic Connor McGregor celebration, the flexing strut, while staring down at Bauer at the mound as the rest of the Padres dugout joined in.

Trevor Bauer and Eric Hosmer shared a light moment in the same game

In the same MLB game, Trevor Bauer recalled another lighthearted moment with Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer.

Bauer hit Hosmer with a curveball in the dirt earlier in the game and performed the "sword" celebration, which is popular on X, thanks to the Pitching Ninja account, an avid stats analyzer for playing in the big leagues.

Eric Hosmer hit a single so close to Trevor Bauer in the top of the sixth inning that it forced the right-hander to the ground. Bauer looked at first base after rising from the dirt.

Hosmer gave him the same celebratory sword wave as both ballpalyers burst out into laughter.

"We kind of laughed about it. We have a history together. We’ve played against each other for many years. That’s what it is to be a competitor. I’m going to go at you, and I’m going to get you sometimes, and you’re going to get me sometimes.

"We can have fun, and we can celebrate it while we’re still competing at the highest level. I just thought that was an important note tonight." - Trevor Bauer on the funny exchange with Eric Hosmer

