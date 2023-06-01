The Philadelphia Phillies united their entire city behind them with their fairytale 2022 postseason run. After not having even made the playoffs since 2011, the team bulldozed their way all the way to the World Series, despite having just snuck into the postseason with a Wild Card berth.

Although the team eventually went down by a series score of 4-2 to the Houston Astros in the Fall Classic, fans in Philly felt they finally had something to cheer about. More still, they got to witness the otherworldly playoff run that outfielder Bryce Harper had, knocking in 13 RBIs and smashing 6 home runs.

But 2023 has not exactly panned out in the same way. After putting up a record of 10-16 in the month of May, the Philadelphia Phillies' record has sunk to 25-30, good enough to occupy the fourth spot in the NL East. In a recent radio appearance on 94WIP Philadelphia, host Joe DeCamera sounded off on the hometown boys, saying:

"The Nationals, who freaking stink, are only a game and a half behind the Phillies. I mean, it is freaking outrageous!"

DeCamara, who is well known amongst Philadelphia Phillies fans, laid into the team for their record. At the end of May, the Phillies find themselves a mere game and a half ahead of the Washington Nationals, who are tied with the Colorado Rockies for the worst record in the NL.

Frustration among Philadelphia Phillies fans is only compounded by the fact that the team has the fourth-highest payroll in the MLB, shelling out about $243 million this season. With a win percentage of just .455, the team is second only to the San Diego Padres for the worst payroll-to-win ratio.

Although Bryce Harper made record-breaking time recovering from offseason Tommy John surgery, the team's stars have not been showing up. Shortstop Trea Turner, who signed a $300 million deal in the offseason, has only 5 home runs and a .236 average.

"Kyle Schwarber has hit 2 singles in his last 28 games." - Codify

Meanwhile, 2022 NL home run champ Kyle Schwarber is hitting well below his weight, with a regrettable average of just .163, and seems to either strike out or go deep. To make things worse, it was recently announced that young shortstop Alec Bohm will also be heading to the IL.

The Philadelphia Phillies cannot rely on late-season magic

While 2022 saw a gradual improvement over the course of the season, such a strategy is not sustainable. Playing in a division with teams like the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves means that falling behind early will make things doubly difficult. If the Philadelphia Phillies want to show fans that 2022 was not merely a fluke, they will need to start turning the ship around in quick-time.

