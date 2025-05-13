"I can't relate to it" - When Derek Jeter was in awe of Shohei Ohtani's dominance as a two-way player in MLB

Considering his abilities only as a hitter, fans could make a solid argument for Shohei Ohtani being one of the best baseball players of all time. However, the Japanese superstar's extraordinary ability as a starting pitcher elevates him to a different level.

Speaking about the two-way talents of Shohei Ohtani on "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander" in October 2023, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter talked about how incredible it is to watch such a player go about his job on the field.

"It's tough enough to be a great hitter or offensive player, or to be a great pitcher. For him to be able to do both is pretty remarkable. I can't relate to it. You run out of adjectives to describe him. He's fun to watch. Unfortunately he got injured (Tommy John), hopefully he can come back and continue to do both." Derek Jeter said [15:32].

"There's a reason why starting pitchers get four days off, you gotta rest your body and get ready for the next start. Here he is, he throws one-hit shutouts in the first game and then comes back, hits two home runs in the second game of a double-header. It's unheard of." Jeter added [16:03]

It is high praise coming from Derek Jeter, who had one of the most distinguished careers in MLB history during his two-decade-long stint with the Yankees. Regarded as one of the best ever, Jeter's trophy cabinet includes five World Series titles, fourteen All-Star selections, five Gold Gloves and five Silver Slugger awards.

Shohei Ohtani's former teammate talks about his 'insane' training schedule that helped him thrive as a two-way player

Making an appearance on the "Diggin' Deep" podcast in early December of 2024, former Los Angeles Angels third baseman Mike Moustakas talked about the gruelling schedule Shohei Ohtani put himself through every day to ensure he was in top shape to flourish both as a hitter and a pitcher.

"All the other days he wasn't pitching, he was he was in the weight room. His routine was insane. He had it mapped out to the minute, kind of like Gordo. Every minute you knew Ohtani was gonna be at it in the training rooms, in the weight room, doing arm care." Mike Moustakas said

"Rarely did Shohei Ohtani come out and hit BP on the field. He comes down to the cage, does a 30-minute routine in the cage; then he'd be ready to go. And then I mean, you see what see what he's capable of doing on the field." the former Angels star added

Shohei Ohtani's stint with the Los Angeles Angels was incredibly successful. The six seasons Ohtani spent in Anaheim saw his reputation go from a talented prospect to one of the finest players in the major leagues, as he earned three All-Star selections, two AL MVP awards and two Silver Slugger awards, amid other honors.

Moustakas and Ohtani's time at Angel Stadium overlapped for only a single season, after which the former headed to the Chicago White Sox and the latter joined the LA Dodgers as a free agent.

