Bryce Harper had another incredible regular season and capped it off with a postseason barrage that led the Philadelphia Phillies to Game 6 of the World Series.

He had tons of memorable moments, including hitting a first-inning home run in Game 3 that caused the fans' noise to register on a seismograph.

However, one of his most memorable moments from this season was arguably not a massive home run or anything else that a normal baseball play entails.

Many fans might remember when Harper staunchly tried to convince a home late umpire he tipped a pitch that was ruled a swinging strike three.

He clearly swung and missed, by a good margin, but either genuinely thought he tipped it or was trying to talk the umpire into that reality.

PitchingNinja awarded the Phillies outfielder the Worst Actor award for his efforts, though they were ultimately fruitless.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja



Winner: Bryce Harper (arguing he fouled this pitch off).

Wait for it. 2022 PitchingNinja Award for Worst Actor.Winner: Bryce Harper (arguing he fouled this pitch off).Wait for it. 2022 PitchingNinja Award for Worst Actor. 🏆Winner: Bryce Harper (arguing he fouled this pitch off). Wait for it.😂 https://t.co/L6DiM0WecC

MLB fans have hilariously reacted to this, being reminded of how funny it was when Harper tried to blatantly lie about a foul tip.

Jeremy Timmerman @jtimm684 @PitchingNinja I think he genuinely believed he tipped that ball. I’m not sure why or how, but that makes it even funnier to me. @PitchingNinja I think he genuinely believed he tipped that ball. I’m not sure why or how, but that makes it even funnier to me.

Garfield’s Ghost @Occamsreznor @PitchingNinja Every time I start to think “maybe Bryce isn’t that bad” he does something like this. @PitchingNinja Every time I start to think “maybe Bryce isn’t that bad” he does something like this.

It was a lost effort, but it's hard to fault the batter for at least trying to get another pitch in the at-bat.

How long will Bryce Harper play for the Phillies?

Moments like that will continue to amuse Phillies fans as they watch Harper routinely smash home runs into the stands. He's been a Phillie for the last three seasons after signing in 2019.

He spent the previous part of his career entirely with the Washington Nationals, the team he came up with. He won an MVP with them as well as later with the Phillies. His contract at the time was one of the largest in baseball.

It's since been surpassed by players like Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, Gerrit Cole, Max Scherzer and others, but his 13 year, $330 million contract was a massive deal.

Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three

That ties him to Philadelphia for the next nine seasons. He will be an unrestricted free agent once again in 2032, when he is 39. He may retire at that point and a trade is possible, but it does seem like he'll end his career with the Phillie faithful.

Poll : 0 votes